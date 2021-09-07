Amid rise in flooding, St. Louis startup Neer applies AI to water infrastructure
As Missouri begins to feel the impacts of climate change, flooding events are becoming increasingly common. According to the National Climate Assessment, weather events with heavy rainfall increased by 37% from 1958 to 2012, contributing to flash flooding across the state. When managed improperly, flooding can contaminate drinking water, close roads, damage property and even lead to injury or death.www.missouribusinessalert.com
Comments / 0