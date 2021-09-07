LSMSA opens expedited application for enrollment in wake of Hurricane Ida
For the third time in the school’s history, the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA) is reopening admission mid-semester to assist families and schools in southern Louisiana who have been impacted by a natural disaster. High-achieving, academically motivated students in affected areas and their parents may apply for immediate enrollment at LSMSA by visiting LSMSA.edu/apply or by calling 318-357-2503.www.natchitochestimes.com
Comments / 0