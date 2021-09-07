CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

LSMSA opens expedited application for enrollment in wake of Hurricane Ida

By Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the third time in the school’s history, the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA) is reopening admission mid-semester to assist families and schools in southern Louisiana who have been impacted by a natural disaster. High-achieving, academically motivated students in affected areas and their parents may apply for immediate enrollment at LSMSA by visiting LSMSA.edu/apply or by calling 318-357-2503.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Education#Hurricane Ida#Lsmsa#Louisiana Life#Academic Services#Expedited Eagle#The Lsmsa Foundation#Louisiana School#Hurricanes Laura
