MSNBC brings back Jose Diaz-Balart for daytime show

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Veteran news anchor Jose Diaz-Balart is returning to MSNBC later this month to host a weekday show at the 10 a.m. hour. Balart previously worked at MSNBC daytime from 2014 and 2016. The longtime host of ‘Noticias Telemundo’ has anchored national newscasts in both Spanish and English. His return is part of NBC Universal News Group Chairman Cesar Conde’s effort to bring more diverse voices to the network. Hallie Jackson will shift from the mornings to 3 p.m. Eastern. The network says Ayman Mohyeldin will host prime-time MSNBC shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Deseret News

The latest contender to fill Rush Limbaugh’s time slot? Megyn Kelly

The competition for conservative listeners in the time slot once occupied by Rush Limbaugh has a new contender: former Fox News personality Megyn Kelly. Kelly began a talk show Tuesday on satellite radio provider SIriusXM. Airing on the conservative “Triumph” channel — which also features Glenn Beck, Dave Ramsey and Laura Schlessinger — the show is on from noon to 2 p.m. Eastern.
NFL
Fox News

Jimmy Kimmel mocks Floridians who have died of coronavirus: 'All those orphaned ferrets, it's a shame'

ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who once choked up on the air over the death of a lion, sparked outrage after mocking Floridians on Monday who have died of COVID-19. "This is an interesting statistic. COVID deaths have proven to be much higher in states that voted for Trump," he said during his monologue. "Of the 54,000 Americans who died from COVID since the start of the summer, almost one of five — one in five of them died in Florida, which my God, all those orphaned ferrets, it’s a shame."
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC avoid Biden's bombshell phone call urging Afghan prez to push stability 'perception'

There appears to be a media blackout in the bombshell report of a leaked July phone call between President Biden then-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. Reuters shared transcript excerpts on Tuesday of a July 23 exchange where Biden appeared to urge Ghani to push the "perception" of stability in Afghanistan amid the U.S. military withdrawal regardless of the reality on the ground.
POTUS
