Stocks are opening mostly lower on Wall Street with technology companies leading the way lower, a reversal of the gains they posted a day earlier. The S&P 500 was down 0.1% in the first few minutes of trading Wednesday, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite gave back 0.4%. Chipmakers Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices each fell 1.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2%. European markets were lower and Asian markets closed mostly lower overnight. The price of U.S. crude oil was up 1.5% to $69 a barrel. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.35%.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO