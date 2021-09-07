Pope, patriarch, Ab. of Canterbury make joint climate appeal

In February 2018, 27-year-old journalist Ján Kuciak, who was investigating the relationship of the Slovak mafia and the corrupt business world with the government, was murdered at his home, along with his girlfriend, Martina Kušnírová. The assassin’s confession revealed the nature of Kuciak’s work. A case that showed all the connections between the Slovak government and corruption and that caused a popular revolt in the street against the political class as had not been seen since the fall of communism. A 46-year-old human rights activist, environmentalist and LGBTI community defender ran for election in 2018 and won with 58% of the vote. It was Zuzana Caputova, the new president of Slovakia. The woman who convinced the Pope to visit his country for four long days that contrasts with the seven hours that the Pontiff spent this Sunday in Viktor Orbán’s Hungary.

RELIGION ・ 1 DAY AGO