Pope, patriarch, Ab. of Canterbury make joint climate appeal

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (AP) — The world’s top Christian leaders — Pope Francis, the Archbishop of Canterbury and the spiritual leader of Orthodox Christians — on Tuesday issued a joint appeal for delegates at the upcoming U.N. climate summit to “listen to the cry of the Earth” and make sacrifices to save the planet.

