Pope, patriarch and Canterbury abbot issue climate appeal

The Christian world was always divided. But the arrival of Francisco to the chair of Peter in 2013 further underlined the gap between a certain way of understanding the message of Jesus, more welcoming and open, and another of a more exclusive and closed nature. The separation between these two worlds, increasingly evident in recent years, has been more staged through certain politicians. Vicktor Orbán, the Hungarian president, an avowed Calvinist and with whom the Pope met on Sunday morning, is one of the clearest examples of that confrontation. “I have asked the Pope not to let Christian Hungary perish,” the Hungarian leader posted on his Facebook account just after the 40-minute meeting with the Pontiff.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO