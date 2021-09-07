CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Greenlane shares rise as analyst green lights the stock as a buy

By Steve Gelsi
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Greenlane Holdings Inc. shares are up about 3% on Tuesday after the Boca Raton, Fla.-based maker of packaging, rolling papers, glass products and grinders for cannabis was initiated with a buy rating and $6 price target by Alliance Global Partners. The ratings move comes after the company completed its acquisition of KushCo Holdings Inc. on Sept. 1. Alliance Global analyst Aaron Grey said the combined company is positioned to capitalize on growth in the cannabis business. Greenlane is currently trading at about 1.1 times estimated calendar 2022 sales, well below other ancillary players. Greenlane stock is down 29% this year compared to a 19.8% gain by the Cannabis ETF and a declined of 10% by the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF .

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Rao's pizza sauce parent Sovos Brands to raise up to $372.8 million in IPO at valuation of up to $1.6 billion

Sovos Brands Inc. , the company behind Rao's pizza sauces and noosa yogurt, set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 23.3 million shares, priced at $14 to $16 each. The company would raise $372.8 million at a valuation of $1.6 billion at the top of that range. JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs are lead underwriters on the deal with proceeds to be used to repay borrowings under its credit facilities and for general corporate purposes. The company had net income of $10.4 million in the 26 weeks to June 26, up from $9.1 million in the year-earlier period. Sales rose to $351.2 million from $261.4 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Clearwater Analytics sets IPO terms, to be valued at up to $3.7 billion

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. has set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, as the Idaho-based investment accounting and analytics company looks to raise up to $480 million. The company is offering 30.0 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $14 and $16 a share. With 42.87 million Class A shares, 11.15 million Class B shares, 43.34 million Class C shares and 134.12 million Class D shares outstanding after the IPO, the expected pricing could value Clearwater at up to $3.70 billion. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "CWAN." Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has tacked on 5.9% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 5.0%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Opendoor's stock drops after secondary share offering priced

Shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc. slumped 5.5% in premarket trading, after the online home buying, selling and trading-in company said its secondary offering of shares has priced. The company said late Monday that a selling stockholder was offering 28.0 million shares to the public, and has granted the underwriters of the offering options to buy up to an additional 4.2 million shares to cover over-allotments. The company did in its press release Tuesday that the offering had priced, but did not say what that price was. Based on Monday's stock closing price of $17.76, the offering could be valued at $497.3 million, or at $571.9 million if underwriters exercise all options to buy additional shares. The offering, excluding the options for additional shares, represents about 4.6% of the total shares outstanding. Opendoor's stock has dropped 21.9% year to date through Monday, while the S&P 500 has gained 19.0%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Greenlane Holdings Inc#Gnln#Alliance Global Partners#Kushco Holdings Inc#The Cannabis Etf#Msos
Entrepreneur

4 Penny Stocks To Buy According To Analysts & Price Targets Up To 507%

Is it time to revisit biotech penny stocks? The last few sessions saw a pullback in the overall sector. Both the Nasdaq and S&P Biotech ETFs (IBB & XBI) retreated recently. However, biotech has begun heating up toward the end of the September 13th session and into September 14th. You’ve also a mix of headlines, and bullish sentiment acted as early catalysts, and retail traders are now hunting for the best penny stocks to buy in this arena.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Analyst praises Intuit's Mailchimp acquisition despite lofty price tag

J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. analyst Sterling Auty on Tuesday said Intuit Inc.'s acquisition of marketing automation company Mailchimp may "raise eyebrows" because of the deal's $12 billion price tag but it shows that the company "is not monkeying around" when it comes to growth. "We believe this is an excellent strategic move as it brings in a nicely profitable asset growing faster than the corporate average and further strengthens Intuit's overall small business product portfolio," Auty said in a note to clients. Intuit said the acquisition should be accretive to fiscal 2022 results. The acquisition price amounts to 13 times Mailchimp's estimated 2021 revenue. Based in Atlanta, Mailchimp's legal name is Rocket Science Group LLC. Shares of Intuit rose 0.4% in pre-market trades on Tuesday. Reports surfaced earlier this month of the pending sale of Mailchimp for about $10 billion.
SMALL BUSINESS
MarketWatch

UPDATE: Medical scrubs maker Figs' shares slide 5% premarket after news of secondary offering of 8.8 million shares

Medical scrubs maker Figs Inc. announced a secondary offering of g 8.8 million shares of its Class A stock on Tuesday, with the shares being offered by Tulco LLC, its biggest shareholder and certain members of its management team. Figs will not receive any of the proceeds. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Barclays Capital and Credit Suisse are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 15 banks working on the deal. Shares were not yet active premarket, but have gained 26% in the last three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 19%.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Dow industrials kick off higher Tuesday after cooler-than-expected consumer-inflation reading

U.S. stocks rise modestly higher Tuesday after a report on inflation came in more tame than had originally been expecting, suggesting that the Federal Reserve may be less inclined to rapidly move to taper its monthly asset purchases that had provided liquidity to the COVID stricken market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 71 points, or 0.2%, higher at 34,944, the S&P 500 index climbed 0.3% at 4,484, while the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.4% to reach 15,165. The U.S. consumer price index rose 0.3% in August, while the core reading, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was up just 0.1%. The CPI increased 5.3% in the August year, compared to expectations for a 5.4% increase, and a rise of 5.5% for the year last month. The year-over-year change in core CPI fell back to 4% from 4.3% in July. While the reading remains elevated, signs of peak inflation could make it less urgent for the Fed to begin scaling back its bond purchases, though investors have largely scaled back expectations for the central bank to lay out a timetable to begin tapering at its meeting next week.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

FuelCell's stock soars after narrower-than-expected loss snaps long streak of misses

Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc. shot up 10.7% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the fuel cell technology company reported a rare narrower-than-expected fiscal third-quarter net loss, helped by higher gross margin, and revenue that rose above forecasts. The net loss narrowed to $12.8 million, or 4 cents a share, from $16.1 million, or 7 cents a share, in the same period a year ago. That beat the FactSet consensus for per-share losses of 5 cents, to snap a seven-quarter streak of wider-than-expected losses. Revenue rose 43.2% to $26.8 million from $18.7 million, above the FactSet consensus of $21.1 million, boosted by a $7.2 million increase in service agreements and license revenue. Gross margin improved to positive 4.1% from negative 16.7%. The stock has tumbled 49.7% year to date through Monday, while the S&P 500 has gained 19.0%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy