Ben A. Talley was born January 24, 1949 in Memphis, Texas and went home to be with Jesus at 2:45 on September 4, 2021. Ben was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents Ben and Elois Talley of Claude, Texas, and son, Benjamen Jason Talley, United States Air Force. He is survived by his wife, Lynda of Jacksonville; son Scott Farmer/ wife Amanda of Prosper, Texas; daughter, Valerie Gibbons/Tracy of Chino Valley, Arizona; 6 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; sisters Frances/Kevin Rutledge of Northport, Al, Marolyn/Lee Welch of Tyler, Tx, Carolyn/Lonnie Little of Alexandria, La; aunts, uncles, and cousins.