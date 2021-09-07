CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rusk, TX

Ben A. Talley

The Cherokeean Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen A. Talley was born January 24, 1949 in Memphis, Texas and went home to be with Jesus at 2:45 on September 4, 2021. Ben was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents Ben and Elois Talley of Claude, Texas, and son, Benjamen Jason Talley, United States Air Force. He is survived by his wife, Lynda of Jacksonville; son Scott Farmer/ wife Amanda of Prosper, Texas; daughter, Valerie Gibbons/Tracy of Chino Valley, Arizona; 6 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; sisters Frances/Kevin Rutledge of Northport, Al, Marolyn/Lee Welch of Tyler, Tx, Carolyn/Lonnie Little of Alexandria, La; aunts, uncles, and cousins.

www.thecherokeean.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

France calls killing of Islamic State leader big victory

PARIS (AP) — France killed the leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara because the group attacked French aid workers, African civilians and U.S. troops, French officials said Thursday, calling him “enemy No. 1” in protracted anti-terrorism efforts in the Sahel. French President Emmanuel Macron announced the death of...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Claude, TX
State
Arizona State
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Rusk, TX
City
Jacksonville, TX
State
Florida State
City
Tyler, TX
City
Memphis, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
CNN

Takeaways from the Senate hearing on the FBI's failures to investigate gymnasts' charges against Nassar

(CNN) — A Senate hearing Wednesday gave several acclaimed gymnasts who were abused by Larry Nassar a powerful platform to call out the system that failed them. Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman focused on how the FBI botched its investigation into allegations against Nassar and the intimidation that came from the sport's governing bodies.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy