Bus Driver Shot Early Tuesday Morning While Traveling On Baltimore-Washington Parkway, Police Say

By Sean Streicher
 5 days ago

HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — The driver of a tour bus with 10 passengers was shot early Tuesday morning while driving on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, Maryland State Police said.

The bus had departed MECU Pavilion, where rapper Trippie Redd headlined Monday night, and was traveling southbound on Maryland 295 around 2:45 a.m. when a passing motorist opened fire in the area of I-195, Elena Russo, a spokesperson for the Maryland State Police, said.

The driver was struck and pulled off into the departure lanes of Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

An image released by police shows multiple bullet holes on the side of the bus.

WJZ reached out to the tour bus company. A representative declined to comment but said they are in the process of traveling to Baltimore.

Credit: AA County Police

None of the passengers was injured during the incident.

The shooting shut down a stretch of 295 for nearly 6 hours.

Matt Plowman travels the highway nearly every day for work and knows it could’ve been much worse.

“You really don’t know what’s going on in people’s heads,” said Plowman. “The amount of carnage and damage that could’ve happened with a busload of people.”

Police aren’t sure if this was a targeted incident or random.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Maryland State Police’s Glen Burnie Barrack at 410-761-5130.

