Nordstrom Rack has come a long way from the basement of the company’s downtown Seattle flagship in 1973. Its brick-and-mortar fleet now counts 241 stores in the U.S., as well as seven in Canada. However, as the discount retailer looks toward the future, it is leaning heavily on omnichannel capabilities to reach more customers and introduce them to the Nordstrom experience. “At Rack, we stand for having the very best prices, but where it all comes together is this access point,” said Rack president Geevy Thomas, who got his start with Nordstrom in 1983 as a salesperson in men’s. “We believe...

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO