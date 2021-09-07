Investors are ignoring the parallels between stocks today and ‘heady’ years of 1929, 1999 and 2007. Do this next, says strategist.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 index ended higher for the first time in six sessions, with the blue-chip index producing its best daily gain since early August as investors bought energy and financial assets to start the week. The Dow closed up by about 262 points, or 0.8%, to 34,870, halting a five-session skid and notching its best point and percentage advance since Aug. 5, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index climbed 10 points, or 0.2%, to around 4,469, also ending a five-session slide. The technology-laden Nasdaq Composite Index , however, finished the day down 0.1% at around 15,106, extending its string of declines to four straight sessions, representing the longest such skid since a five-session slump ended July 19.

