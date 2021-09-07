CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experts say computers are deciding what you see on social media

By Megan Lynch
KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 7 days ago

KMOX’s Media Minute with Julie Smith explores the influence that computer algorithms have when it comes to keeping you on a site or app, and keep their revenue coming in.

Saint Louis, MO
All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

