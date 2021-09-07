CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Oil prices settle lower on strength in the dollar, demand worries

By William Watts, Myra P. Saefong
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Oil futures end lower Tuesday, with global crude prices building on weakness seen the previous session after Saudi Arabia slashed crude prices for Asia.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
invezz.com

Crude oil price prediction after OPEC’s surprise forecast

Crude oil has been trading steadily since late August despite the ongoing volatility. OPEC expects global oil demand to reach 100.8 million bpd in 2022 compared to 2019 level of 100.3 million bpd. The estimates are an improvement from its prior prediction of attaining the milestone in 2022's second half.
TRAFFIC
Augusta Free Press

AAA: Gas prices edge slightly lower

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. With the busy summer driving season behind us, drivers are beginning to see some relief at the pump, as the national gas price average dropped by a penny on the week to $3.17. However, recovery from Hurricane Ida, more storms in the...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Crude Oil Higher; OPEC Revises 2022 Demand Forecast HIgher

Investing.com -- Oil prices traded higher Monday, helped by a group of top producers raising its demand forecast for next year while concerns over U.S. output remain in the wake of Hurricane Ida. By 9:15 AM ET (1315 GMT), U.S. crude futures were up 1.1% at $70.47 a barrel, while...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heating Oil#Gas Prices#Oil Markets#Chinese#Saudis#Dow Jones Market Data#Ice Futures Europe#Arab#Commerzbank#Rystad Energy#Asian#Reuters#Nymex#British#Ihs Markit#Eia
oilandgas360.com

OPEC sees oil supply disruptions boosting demand for its crude

(Bloomberg) –OPEC predicted stronger demand for its crude on a combination of rising global fuel consumption and output disruptions elsewhere. The latest data from the group indicate that the world will continue to face an oil supply deficit in the coming months even as its members revive idle production. Despite the threat of the delta variant of Covid-19, fuel consumption is recovering while crude production from the North Sea to the U.S. and Mexico comes in lower than anticipated.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketRealist

Perfect Storm for Natural Gas—What Are the Top Stock Picks?

Natural gas has become one of the best-performing commodities in 2021. On Sept. 8, the prices rose to a 7.5-year high. The prices have risen by nearly 100 percent YTD due to rising demand and supply concerns. Since investors want to bet on this red-hot commodity, many of them want to know what the best natural gas stocks are to buy now.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Country
Saudi Arabia
investing.com

OPEC expects Delta variant to delay oil demand growth

LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC on Monday trimmed its world oil demand forecast for the last quarter of 2021 due to the Delta coronavirus variant, saying a further recovery would be delayed until next year when consumption will exceed pre-pandemic rates. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Gold futures end higher, but fail to reclaim the $1,800 mark

Gold futures ended higher on Monday, but only managed to briefly trade above the key $1,800 mark. "Policymakers have seemingly been keen to ensure the [economic] data doesn't distract from the central bank's intentions to taper this year, understanding the importance of effective communication when approaching major policy shifts," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda."That's held gold back even as the data has softened," he said. "There's plenty more to come this week, but [gold] may trade cautiously still," ahead of next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting. December gold rose $2.30, or 0.1%, to settle at $1,794.40 an ounce after losing more than 2% last week.
MARKETS
marketresearchtelecast.com

OIL-Crude hits a week high amid US supply concerns

LONDON, Sep 13 (Reuters) – The price of crude rose on Monday, supported by concerns about disrupted supplies in the United States, the world’s largest producer, due to damage from Hurricane Ida, as analysts expect a stable market in the US. next months. * At 1009 GMT, Brent crude was...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

OPEC Sees Stronger Crude Demand

(Bloomberg) -- OPEC predicted stronger demand for its crude on a combination of rising global fuel consumption and output disruptions elsewhere. The latest data from the group indicate that the world will continue to face an oil supply deficit in the coming months even as its members revive idle production. Despite the threat of the delta variant of Covid-19, fuel consumption is recovering while crude production from the North Sea to the U.S. and Mexico comes in lower than anticipated.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

Hit to oil output from Ida overshadows demand impact, says Goldman

Goldman Sachs said Hurricane Ida had a larger impact on oil production than on refinery demand, causing a net “bullish” impact on U.S. and global storage levels. The investment bank, in a note dated Sept. 9, described the hit to U.S. output as “historically large” and expects almost 40 million barrels of crude production to be lost, with challenges restarting the Mars stream likely until mid-October.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WTOP

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 73 cents to $70.45 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose 59 cents to $73.51 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 1 cent to $2.16 a gallon. October heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.16 a gallon. October natural rose 29 cents to $5.23 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
Houston Chronicle

Demand forecasts set tone for oil prices

Crude oil prices this week will swing on the lingering impact of Hurricane Ida and demand expectations from global market forecasts, analysts said. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark for the price of oil, increased 1.4 percent during the week ending Sept. 10 on the back of the ongoing impact of Hurricane Ida,. Crude closing Friday at $69.72 per barrel.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices climb back above $70 a barrel; natural-gas rallies to a fresh 7-year high

U.S. benchmark oil prices settled above $70 a barrel on Monday for the first time in nearly six weeks, and natural gas futures extended last week's rally to mark a finish at the highest since February 2014. "Oil prices have continued to edge higher with U.S. supply concerns in the wake of Hurricane Ida still dominating," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. "There had been an expectation that a lot of the damage to the infrastructure caused by the storm wouldn't take too long to fix," he said. "This turns out to be a little wide...
TRAFFIC
MarketRealist

What Are the Best Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) Stocks To Buy?

While global crude oil demand plummeted in 2020 amid COVID-19 lockdowns, Shell estimates that LNG (liquified natural gas) demand increased marginally to 360 million metric tons. The U.S. has emerged as a key LNG exporter. What are the best LNG stocks to buy?. Article continues below advertisement. Over the years,...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy