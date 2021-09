MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin is isolating after several contacts were infected with COVID-19, multiple news outlets reported Tuesday. According to The Associated Press and The New York Times, the Kremlin revealed the news in a readout of a call between Putin and Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon, during which Putin “said that in connection with identified cases of the coronavirus in his environment, he must observe self-isolation for a certain period of time,” a statement read.

