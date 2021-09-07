CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Lead through a Merger: US Airways and American Airlines

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow did CEO Doug Parker successfully merge US Airways and American Airlines?. In February 2013, US Airways announced that it would merge with American Airlines to create the world’s largest airline. During the acquisition integration process, CEO Doug Parker had to determine how best to combine the two airlines’ core systems, operating processes, and leadership teams, as well as the appropriate scope and speed of strategic changes. Parker knew that his choices would send important signals to employees, customers, and competitors.

