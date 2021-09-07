CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delivery Driver Gives Texas Homeowner Life Saving Advice In Viral TikTok

By Anna Gallegos
 7 days ago
The driver pointed out a flaw that most homeowners never consider.

Amazon delivery driver goes viral after alerting woman to an ‘unsafe’ problem with her house

A TikTok video that has been viewed more than 3 million times shows a very considerate Amazon delivery driver point out to a customer that she is put herself at risk because her home doesn’t have any numbers on it. In the clip shared by Jessica Huseman, who claims to have only recently moved into her house, the delivery driver can be seen approaching the front door and begins talking when she notices that the house has a doorbell camera. The driver says: “Hello Jennifer, I hope your Monday’s going well. You have no markers on your house that...
Bear steals Amazon package in viral video

Even animals can break the law. It’s never fun to get a notification that a package has been delivered, only to go outside and find that it’s missing. While package theft has become a big problem, it’s a crime that’s usually committed by people. One woman in Connecticut, however, caught...
Viral TikTok shows Amazon driver ‘making deliveries’ while there’s a ‘literal tornado outside’

Come rain or shine, there are always Amazon parcels to deliver.The dedication of employees, under what are rumoured to be often tough conditions, is already well known, but one worker was apparently so determined to get their task done that not even a natural disaster could put them off.The van driver was filmed apparently dropping off packages despite a swirling column of air lurking in the near distance.TikTok user Antonio (@ajp18588) posted the footage on his account, showing the driver going about his business in Sycamore, Illinois, as the beginnings of what appear to be a tornado loom ominously...
TikTok shows hospice workers deliver elderly woman on a stretcher to the wrong home

It’s not uncommon for parcels to be delivered to the wrong address, unfortunately. But, what do you do when a person is delivered to your doorstep?. Since Monday, Leanna Marie Garcia’s (@lala_leanna) TikTok has gone viral with 4.6 million views on the app. It shows the bizarre – and not to mention, incredibly awkward – moment hospice workers delivered an elderly woman on a stretcher to the wrong house.
This Amazon Driver Alerting A Homeowner That Their House Is Unsafe Is The Hero We Deserve

A considerate Amazon driver is going viral after she struggled to find an address, and sing-sang some word of wisdom for the homeowner. "Hello Jennifer, I hope your Monday's going well. You have no markers on your house that says what number you are," the woman exclaimed. "And that is hard to find your house my dude and it's unsafe, honestly. What if you needed medical assistance and the paramedics didn't know your town well, come on."
Emergency room doc's TikTok is saving lives

FORT WORTH, Texas — Looking at the camera, emergency room doctor J Mack Slaughter Jr. announced he was speaking directly to people skeptical of taking the COVID-19 vaccine. “I’m an emergency room doctor,” he said, decked out in scrubs. “You don’t trust the CDC; you don’t trust big pharma; you don’t trust these studies that are coming out, and that’s fine.
New law could give jail time to Texas drivers who hit pedestrians

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Of the hundreds of Texas laws that went into effect on Wednesday, one of them was senate bill 1055, which calls for more serious consequences for drivers who injure pedestrians. The Lisa Torry Smith Act was introduced back in 2017 when a Houston woman, Lisa Torry...
