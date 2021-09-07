CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Dutch Bros to offering 21.1 million shares in IPO, priced at $18 to $20 each

By Ciara Linnane
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dutch Bros Inc., an operator of drive-through shops that serve hot and cold drinks mostly in western states, set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday with plans to offer 21.1 million shares priced at $18 to $20 each. BofA Securities, JP Morgan and Jefferies are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks working on the deal. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "BROS." Proceeds will be used to purchase additional Class A shares -- the company is planning to have four classes of stock with differing voting rights. The company had a net loss of $13.6 million, or 32 cents a share, in the first six months of the year, narrower than the loss of $16.5 million, or 38 cents a share, posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue fell to $227.9 million from $327.4 million.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Register-Guard

Grants Pass-based Dutch Bros Coffee set to go public

The four letters 'BROS' will soon scroll across the digital ticker at the New York Stock Exchange, as the homegrown Dutch Bros Coffee empire goes public. The company has been mum recently, citing a "quiet period" required by the federal Securities and Exchange Commission, so co-founder and soon-to-be billionaire Travis Boersma may or may not be ringing the bell at the stock exchange on Wall Street, a tradition for public offerings.
WOODBURN, OR
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Dutch Bros raises $484M in its IPO

Dutch Bros priced its shares at $23 on Tuesday, a higher-than-expected result that helped the coffee chain raise $484 million in its initial public offering. The share price was well above the $18 to $20 per share that the Grants Pass, Ore.-based chain expected to raise in its IPO, the second in the restaurant industry this year. The higher price suggests strong demand for the stock, which bodes well as the company’s shares begin trading publicly on the Nasdaq Wednesday.
MARKETS
Channel 6000

Dutch Bros to begin trading stock Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Grants Pass-based coffee company Dutch Bros has some exciting news brewing: it’s going public. Dutch Bros, which has been steadily increasing its number of coffee stands throughout Oregon and around the Western United States, will begin its initial public offering of more than 21 million shares on Wednesday.
PORTLAND, OR
bizwest.com

Sovos prices IPO, sets unicorn valuation

LOUISVILLE — Sovos Brands Inc., a formerly California-based food-brand company that recently planted its headquarters flag in Louisville, is going public with an initial stock offering that values the firm at more than $1.5 billion. BizWest presents Business Forum featuring Michael Dubin - founder and former CEO of the Dollar...
LOUISVILLE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Dutch Bros Inc#Bofa Securities#Bros
104.1 WIKY

Federer-backed shoemaker ON prices IPO above range, valued at over $6 billion

(Reuters) – On Holding AG, a shoe firm backed by Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer, on Tuesday priced its initial public offering (IPO) well above the target range, valuing the company at over $6 billion. On priced 31.1 million shares offered at $24 each, compared with a target range of...
TENNIS
Sourcing Journal

Footwear Quick Hits: On Running Prices IPO Shares, Brunt Nabs $8.4M, Sans Matin Expands

Footwear brands across the spectrum are making headlines with their public debuts, new funding, product drops and international expansion. On Running finalizes IPO share price On Running, the Roger Federer-endorsed Swiss performance brand active in more than 60 countries, finalized the share price for its initial public offering. The Zurich company made 31.1 million Class A shares available for $24 apiece. The athletic sneaker and apparel firm, which produced all of its footwear in Vietnam so far this year, said it’s offering 25,442,391 Class A ordinary shares and while shareholders are kicking in 5,657,609 of their own. On, seen as a rising...
APPAREL
chainstoreage.com

Dutch Bros. goes public with big expansion plans

Dutch Bros. Inc. made its public debut Wednesday, after its initial public offering came in well above expectations. The Oregon-based, West Coast cult-fave drive-through coffee chain priced at an above-range $23 a share, which valued the company at about $3.8 billion. Dutch Bros., which sold 21.05 million shares in the IPO to raise $484.2 million, is now trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "BROS."
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Footwear News

Running Brand On Raises $746.4 Million in IPO Priced Above Target Range

Running brand On priced its initial public offering above its target range to raise $746.4 million on Tuesday. The performance shoe maker sold 31.1 million shares for $24 each, compared to its initial goal of $18 to $20 per share, bringing the company’s value to over $6 billion, Reuters reported. The Swiss footwear brand, which is backed by tennis champion Roger Federer, filed for an initial public offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission in August to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ONON. Like many running brands, On has seen explosive growth in the last two years. Since its...
TENNIS
MarketRealist

How to Buy Dutch Bros Stock and Whether You Should

Dutch Bros, the Oregon-based coffee chain that started in the early 1990s, hopes to give Starbucks some competition as a publicly traded coffee chain. When BROS stock hits the public market this week, it will aim for around a $3 billion valuation. Article continues below advertisement. In June, Dutch Bros...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Farmmi Shares Get Hammered After Pricing $81M Offering At Discount

Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ: FAMI) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering with expected proceeds of about $81 million. Farmmi has priced the sale of 368 million ordinary shares at $0.22 per share. The offer price represents a discount of 61.7% to Farmmi’s previous close on September 10. The company...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Knowlton Development sets IPO terms, to raise up to $857 million

Knowlton Development Corp. Inc. has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the Canada-based beauty, personal care and home care company could be valued at up to $3.22 billion. The company is looking to raise up to about $857.1 million, as it is offering 57.14 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $13 and $15 a share. The company expects to have about 214.66 million shares outstanding after the IPO. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "KDC." Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, UBS Investment Bank and BMO Capital Markets are the lead underwriters. Knowlton Development recorded a net loss of $12.7 million on revenue of $603.4 million for the three months ended July 31, after a loss of $600,000 on revenue of $482.4 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 5.2% year to date while the S&P 500 has advanced 19.0%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ForexTV.com

Tyra Biosciences upsizes IPO to 9 million shares vs. prior 6.7 million for valuation of up to $626 million

Tyra Biosciences Inc. upsized its planned initial public offering on Tuesday to 9 million share from an earlier plan to offer 6.7 million. The company would raise $144 million at the top of that range at a valuation of $626 million. The biotech’s leading product candidate is a treatment for bladder cancer. It has applied to list on Nasdaq under the symbol “TYRA.” BofA Securities, Jefferies and Cowen are underwriting the deal. Proceeds will be used to fund clinical development, as sell as for potential acquisitions of businesses, technologies, products or assets. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Opendoor's stock drops after secondary share offering priced

Shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc. slumped 5.5% in premarket trading, after the online home buying, selling and trading-in company said its secondary offering of shares has priced. The company said late Monday that a selling stockholder was offering 28.0 million shares to the public, and has granted the underwriters of the offering options to buy up to an additional 4.2 million shares to cover over-allotments. The company did in its press release Tuesday that the offering had priced, but did not say what that price was. Based on Monday's stock closing price of $17.76, the offering could be valued at $497.3 million, or at $571.9 million if underwriters exercise all options to buy additional shares. The offering, excluding the options for additional shares, represents about 4.6% of the total shares outstanding. Opendoor's stock has dropped 21.9% year to date through Monday, while the S&P 500 has gained 19.0%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy