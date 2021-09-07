CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paints maker PPG warns that Q3 sales will lag guidance by $225 million to $275 million due to shortages, higher costs

Shares of paint maker PPG Industries Inc. slid 4% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the company said it expects third-quarter sales volumes to be lower by $225 million to $275 million from guidance issued at the start of the quarter, due to disruptions in commodity supply, chip shortages and continued logistics and transportation challenges in many regions, including the U.S., Europe and China. "In addition, raw material inflation for the third quarter is trending higher than previously communicated by about $60 million to $70 million," the company said in a statement. The supply-chain disruptions have deteriorated since the company's earnings announcement on July 19 and it is now withdrawing its third-quarter and full-year guidance. However, aggregate economic demand remains robust, it said, and PPG expects strong sales growth heading into 2022 once conditions normalize. Shares have gained 8% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 20.8%.

Medical scrubs maker Figs Inc. announced a secondary offering of g 8.8 million shares of its Class A stock on Tuesday, with the shares being offered by Tulco LLC, its biggest shareholder and certain members of its management team. Figs will not receive any of the proceeds. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Barclays Capital and Credit Suisse are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 15 banks working on the deal. Shares were not yet active premarket, but have gained 26% in the last three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 19%.
Brilliant Earth Group Inc. has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the California-based jewelry company could be valued at up to $1.51 billion. The company is looking to raise up to about $266.7 million, as it is offering 16.67 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $14 and $16 a share. The company expects to have about 16.67 million Class A shares, 32.47 million Class B shares and 45.20 million Class C shares outstanding after the IPO. The stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "BRLT." J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, Jefferies and Cowen are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $11.8 million on revenue of $163.0 million for the six months ended June 30, after income of $12.0 million on revenue of $251.8 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 5.9% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has advanced 5.0%.
Herbalife (HLF) - Get Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Report shares slumped lower Tuesday after the nutritional supplement maker cut its revenue guidance due to low distributor activity amid the ongoing COVID pandemic. Herbalife now expects net sales to decline between 6.5% and 3.5%, a midpoint that is 700 basis points lower...
U.S. stocks rise modestly higher Tuesday after a report on inflation came in more tame than had originally been expecting, suggesting that the Federal Reserve may be less inclined to rapidly move to taper its monthly asset purchases that had provided liquidity to the COVID stricken market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 71 points, or 0.2%, higher at 34,944, the S&P 500 index climbed 0.3% at 4,484, while the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.4% to reach 15,165. The U.S. consumer price index rose 0.3% in August, while the core reading, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was up just 0.1%. The CPI increased 5.3% in the August year, compared to expectations for a 5.4% increase, and a rise of 5.5% for the year last month. The year-over-year change in core CPI fell back to 4% from 4.3% in July. While the reading remains elevated, signs of peak inflation could make it less urgent for the Fed to begin scaling back its bond purchases, though investors have largely scaled back expectations for the central bank to lay out a timetable to begin tapering at its meeting next week.
Knowlton Development Corp. Inc. has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the Canada-based beauty, personal care and home care company could be valued at up to $3.22 billion. The company is looking to raise up to about $857.1 million, as it is offering 57.14 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $13 and $15 a share. The company expects to have about 214.66 million shares outstanding after the IPO. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "KDC." Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, UBS Investment Bank and BMO Capital Markets are the lead underwriters. Knowlton Development recorded a net loss of $12.7 million on revenue of $603.4 million for the three months ended July 31, after a loss of $600,000 on revenue of $482.4 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 5.2% year to date while the S&P 500 has advanced 19.0%.
Sovos Brands Inc. , the company behind Rao's pizza sauces and noosa yogurt, set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 23.3 million shares, priced at $14 to $16 each. The company would raise $372.8 million at a valuation of $1.6 billion at the top of that range. JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs are lead underwriters on the deal with proceeds to be used to repay borrowings under its credit facilities and for general corporate purposes. The company had net income of $10.4 million in the 26 weeks to June 26, up from $9.1 million in the year-earlier period. Sales rose to $351.2 million from $261.4 million.
J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. analyst Sterling Auty on Tuesday said Intuit Inc.'s acquisition of marketing automation company Mailchimp may "raise eyebrows" because of the deal's $12 billion price tag but it shows that the company "is not monkeying around" when it comes to growth. "We believe this is an excellent strategic move as it brings in a nicely profitable asset growing faster than the corporate average and further strengthens Intuit's overall small business product portfolio," Auty said in a note to clients. Intuit said the acquisition should be accretive to fiscal 2022 results. The acquisition price amounts to 13 times Mailchimp's estimated 2021 revenue. Based in Atlanta, Mailchimp's legal name is Rocket Science Group LLC. Shares of Intuit rose 0.4% in pre-market trades on Tuesday. Reports surfaced earlier this month of the pending sale of Mailchimp for about $10 billion.
Shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc. slumped 5.5% in premarket trading, after the online home buying, selling and trading-in company said its secondary offering of shares has priced. The company said late Monday that a selling stockholder was offering 28.0 million shares to the public, and has granted the underwriters of the offering options to buy up to an additional 4.2 million shares to cover over-allotments. The company did in its press release Tuesday that the offering had priced, but did not say what that price was. Based on Monday's stock closing price of $17.76, the offering could be valued at $497.3 million, or at $571.9 million if underwriters exercise all options to buy additional shares. The offering, excluding the options for additional shares, represents about 4.6% of the total shares outstanding. Opendoor's stock has dropped 21.9% year to date through Monday, while the S&P 500 has gained 19.0%.
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. has set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, as the Idaho-based investment accounting and analytics company looks to raise up to $480 million. The company is offering 30.0 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $14 and $16 a share. With 42.87 million Class A shares, 11.15 million Class B shares, 43.34 million Class C shares and 134.12 million Class D shares outstanding after the IPO, the expected pricing could value Clearwater at up to $3.70 billion. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "CWAN." Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has tacked on 5.9% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 5.0%.
Deloitte is forecasting a 7% to 9% increase in holiday retail sales this year, reaching a total of $1.28 trillion to $1.30 trillion during the November to January period. E-commerce is expected to grow 11% to 15% to between $210 billion and $218 billion. "As vaccination rates rise and consumers are more comfortable being outside of the home, we are likely to see increased spending on services, including restaurants and travel, while spending on goods will continue to hold steady," said Daniel Bachman, Deloitte's U.S. economic forecaster, in a statement. "A steady decline in the savings rate to pre-pandemic levels will support consumer spending and keep retail sales elevated this season." Mastercard SpendingPulse expects a 7.4% U.S. retail sales rise for the holiday season. The SPDR S&P Retail ETF has run up 43.8% for the year to date while the benchmark S&P 500 index is up 19% for the period.
We saw a promising beginning to the first day of trading for the week early this morning, when pre-market futures were riding in the green. However, most trading Monday fell back into the red. Heading into the close, we saw almost all major indexes finish in positive territory: the Dow +264 points or +0.76%, the S&P 500 +0.23%, and the small-cap Russell 2000 +0.59%. Only the Nasdaq, which almost fought back into the positive, was -0.07% on the day.
