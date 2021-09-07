CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jalen Hurts among six Eagles picked as captains for 2021 season

By Dave Uram
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 7 days ago

A few Eagles will be wearing a “C” on their jerseys for the first time starting this season. Rookie head coach Nick Sirianni said it was no surprise that the players voted for them.

