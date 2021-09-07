Community invited to slain sailor Soviak procession Wednesday

The body of a northwest Ohio U.S. Navy sailor killed in Afghanistan will be returned in a procession to his hometown of Berlin Heights Wednesday.

The community is invited to view the procession of the remains of Hospital Corpsman Maxton Soviak, the Navy announced.

Corpsman Soviak, a sailor assigned to 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton, Calif., was killed during an attack at the Abbey Gates of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 26, while supporting Operation Allies Refuge.

As a result of his brave actions in support of his fellow service members and mission, the Navy posthumously advanced Mr. Soviak from petty officer to the rank of hospital corpsman Third Class on Thursday, the Navy said.

The suicide attack killed 13 Americans and more than 100 Afghans, while 100 more were wounded. An affiliate of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria terror group, commonly known as ISIS, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The plane carrying his remains is set to arrive at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport about 10:25 a.m.

A procession will begin at the airport, and travel west on the Ohio Turnpike to U.S. Route 250 at Exit 118, at which point the public procession will begin.

“Veteran-affiliated motorcycle escort units, public safety officials, and members of the community are asked to stage as noted below,” Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth said. “All members of the community are invited and encouraged to pay their respects to Corpsman Soviak and his family along the entire public processional route. Please exercise caution if parking along a road right-of-way to ensure that your vehicle is entirely off of the traveled portion of the roadway.”

Members of the community are encouraged to stage along the processional route no later than 11:30 a.m.

The public processional route is scheduled to proceed south on U.S Route 250 from the Strecker Road intersection to State Rt. 113 East, east on Route 113 East through Milan, passing Edison High School where Corpsman Soviak graduated in 2017. The procession will continue north on Berlin Road to West Main Street in Berlin Heights, east on West Main Street to South Street (State Rt. 61), south on South Street to the Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home where the procession will conclude.

First Published September 7, 2021, 2:36pm