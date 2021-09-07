CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 In Maryland: State Reports 795 New Cases, 7 Deaths

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 7 days ago

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 795 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, according to state health department data released Tuesday morning.

The percentage of people testing positive decreased by 0.12, currently sitting at 4.65%.

Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland.

“The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and the surging Delta variant, and Maryland’s vaccination rate continues to outpace the nation,” Hogan said.

More than 3.7 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated.

Hospitalizations increased by 37 to 817. Of those hospitalized, 627 remain in acute care and 190 remain in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there were 504,856 total confirmed cases and 9,870 deaths.

There are 3,767,812 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 7,616,568 doses. Of those, 3,848,756 are first doses with 2,520 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,477,900 second doses, 2,512 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 289,912 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 89 in the last day.

The state reported 81.5% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In August, the state launched a post-vaccination infections dashboard that is updated every Wednesday. There have been 11,454 total cases among fully vaccinated Marylanders as of last Wednesday, September 1.

Of those cases, 883 vaccinated Marylanders were hospitalized, representing 6.5% of all Covid cases hospitalized in the state. 82 fully vaccinated Marylanders have died, representing 5.3% of lab-confirmed Covid deaths in the state.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 7,894 (217) 1*
Anne Arundel 48,005 (676) 15*
Baltimore 70,674 (1,680) 41*
Baltimore City 56,652 (1,258) 26*
Calvert 4,759 (89) 1*
Caroline 2,583 (34) 0*
Carroll 10,348 (258) 6*
Cecil 7,288 (160) 2*
Charles 12,772 (223) 2*
Dorchester 3,417 (67) 1*
Frederick 21,883 (341) 10*
Garrett 2,336 (68) 1*
Harford 18,296 (305) 7*
Howard 20,932 (258) 7*
Kent 1,480 (49) 2*
Montgomery 76,933 (1,603) 51*
Prince George’s 92,993 (1,591) 43*
Queen Anne’s 3,322 (58) 1*
St. Mary’s 7,364 (137) 1*
Somerset 2,834 (44) 0*
Talbot 2,393 (49) 0*
Washington 16,205 (343) 5*
Wicomico 9,161 (187) 0*
Worcester 4,332 (108) 1*
Data not available 0 (67) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 31,194 (4) 0*
10-19 53,327 (6) 1*
20-29 92,678 (48) 1*
30-39 86,984 (123) 7*
40-49 74,543 (309) 5*
50-59 73,563 (860) 33*
60-69 49,056 (1,691) 27*
70-79 26,841 (2,495) 46*
80+ 16,670 (4,331) 104*
Data not available 0 (3) 0*
Female 264,509 (4,772) 108*
Male 240,347 (5,098) 116*
Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 159,619 (3,563) 84*
Asian (NH) 12,346 (333) 11*
White (NH) 183,367 (4,955) 109*
Hispanic 73,976 (848) 19*
Other (NH) 23,455 (109) 1*
Data not available 52,093 (62) 0*

