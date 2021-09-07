CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enbridge agrees with EnCap on a $3 billion deal to acquire crude export terminal Ingleside Energy Center

By Tomi Kilgore
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 8 days ago
Enbridge Inc. announced Tuesday an agreement with EnCap Flatrock Midstream to buy Moda Midstream Operating LLC in a cash deal valued at $3.0 billion. Enbridge expects the deal to "immediately and strongly" add to cash flow and earning to share upon closing, which is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2021. Under terms of the deal, Enbridge will acquire a 100% interest in the Ingleside Energy Center near Corpus Christi, Texas, which Enbridge said is North America's largest crude export terminal. Enbridge said it will also acquire a 20% interest in the Cactus II Pipeline, a 100% interest in the Viola pipeline and a 100% interest in the Taft Terminal. "With close proximity to world-class Permian reserves, and with cost effective and efficient export infrastructure, our new Enbridge Ingleside terminal will be critical to capitalizing on North America's energy advantage," said Enbridge Chief Executive Al Monaco. Enbridge's stock, which edged up 0.1% in premarket trading, has rallied 25.1% year to date, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF has run up 28.3% and the S&P 500 has advanced 20.8%.

Clearwater Analytics sets IPO terms, to be valued at up to $3.7 billion

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. has set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, as the Idaho-based investment accounting and analytics company looks to raise up to $480 million. The company is offering 30.0 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $14 and $16 a share. With 42.87 million Class A shares, 11.15 million Class B shares, 43.34 million Class C shares and 134.12 million Class D shares outstanding after the IPO, the expected pricing could value Clearwater at up to $3.70 billion. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "CWAN." Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has tacked on 5.9% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 5.0%.
Trio of law firms fuels Enbridge buy of N. America's largest oil export hub

(Reuters) - Three law firms -- Sidley Austin, Shearman & Sterling, and Vinson & Elkins -- are arranging Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge Inc’s $3 billion deal to purchase logistics company Moda Midstream Operating LLC from private equity firm EnCap Flatrock Midstream. The deal, announced on Tuesday, will see Enbridge pick...
Enbridge to acquire Moda Midstream assets for $3b

Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge is planning to pay $3 billion in cash for liquids terminaling and logistics company Moda Midstream assets, including the nation’s largest crude export terminal by volume, Moda Ingleside Energy Center (MIEC). Located in Ingleside, Texas, MIEC loaded more than 25 percent of all U.S. Gulf Coast...
Enbridge (ENB) Inks $3B Deal to Buy Big Oil Export Terminal

ENB - Free Report) has announced the signing of a definitive purchase agreement with EnCap Flatrock Midstream. Per the accord, Enbridge will be buying Moda Midstream Operating, LLC (Moda) for a cash consideration of $3 billion. The transaction, awaiting customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions, will likely consummate in the fourth quarter of this year. The most important part of the transaction is that the leading energy infrastructure North American company has agreed to acquire a 100% operating interest in the Ingleside Energy Center, situated close to Corpus Christi, TX.
PayPal acquires Japanese BNPL, in a $2.7 billion deal

The buy now, pay later (BNPL) business model has been immensely successful during the pandemic. PayPal, an American financial technology company, said it is acquiring Japanese company Buy now, pay later (BNPL). The American firm is buying the company at $2.7 billion, after this deal PayPal might lead the digital payment indu....
Enbridge agrees to buy Moda Midstream Operating for $3 billion

Enbridge agreed to buy Moda Midstream Operating, a Houston-based liquids terminaling and logistics company, for $3 billion from EnCap Flatrock Midstream. Why it matters: This includes MEIC, the largest crude oil export terminal in the U.S. and the subject of a recent lawsuit filed by two Native American tribes over expansion plans.
Enbridge to expand U.S. oil export capacity with $3B Moda Midstream deal

(Bloomberg) --Enbridge Inc., the Canadian pipeline giant, agreed to acquire Moda Midstream Operating LLC for $3 billion to add U.S. Gulf Coast oil export capacity. The company is buying Moda Midstream Operating LLC for $3 billion in cash from EnCap Flatrock Midstream, Enbridge said Tuesday in a statement. Enbridge, which...
Iraq Energy Deal

French giant signs mega deals with Iraq for oil, gas, water. French energy giant Total has signed mega contracts with Iraq worth $27 billion to develop oil fields, natural gas and a crucial water project. Officials say Monday they will be key for oil-rich Iraq to maintain crude output. The deals were inked Sunday with Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in attendance, according to an Oil Ministry statement. Total signed contracts with the ministry to develop the Ratawi oil field in southern Iraq, a gas processing hub to capture natural gas from five southern oil fields, and a much needed project to treat Gulf seawater and inject it into reservoirs to maintain oil production levels.
Iraq and Total sign $27 billion energy projects deal

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - France's Total will build four giant energy projects in southern Iraq under a $27 billion deal signed in Baghdad on Sunday, the country's oil minister said. The company will start with an initial investment of $10 billion, CEO Patrick Pouyanne said at the signing ceremony, adding that...
Baxter to acquire Hillrom in $10.5 billion

Medical products company Baxter International in Deerfield will acquire medical technology firm Hillrom for $10.5 billion in cash, the companies announced Thursday. Baxter will also absorb Hillrom's debt and cash, bringing the total value of the deal to $12.4 billion. Baxter will pay Hillrom shareholders $156 per share, a 26%...
Enbridge to start moving oil-sands crude in new pipeline

Enbridge Inc. is getting ready to ship crude from the oil sands in the the first new cross-border oil-sands conduit built between Canada and the U.S. in years. Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg. Enbridge Inc. is getting ready to ship crude from the oil sands in the the first new cross-border oil-sands...
Baxter to acquire Hillrom in all-cash deal with enterprise value of about $12.4 billion

Baxter International Inc. said Thursday it has entered an agreement to acquire fellow medical technology company Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. for $156 a share, in a deal with an enterprise value of about $12.4 billion. Hillrom, based in Chicago, "brings a highly complementary product portfolio and innovation pipeline that will enable Baxter to provide a broader array of medical products and services to patients and clinicians across the care continuum and around the world, facilitating the delivery of healthcare that is patient- and customer-centered and focused on improving clinical outcomes," Baxter said in a statement. The $156-a-share purchase price...
Quanta Services to acquire renewable energy infrastructure company Blattner Holdings for $2.7 billion in cash and stock

Quanta Services Inc. said Thursday it has entered an agreement to acquire Blattner Holding Co. for $2.7 billion in stock and cash. Under the terms of the deal, Quanta will pay about $2.36 billion in cash and $340 million in its common shares with Blattner owners eligible for up to $300 million more in earnout payments on achieving certain financial targets. Blattner is a utility-scale renewable energy infrastructure provider, founded in 1907 and based in Avon, Minnesota. The company offers front-end engineering, procurement, project management and construction services to renewable energy developers for wind, solar and energy storage projects. The company chalked up revenue of about $2.4 billion in 2020. Quanta is expecting the deal to add 80 cents to $1.00 to its adjusted per-share earnings in 2022, and revenue of $2.5 billion to $2.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter. Quanta Services shares were not yet active premarket, but have gained 41% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 20%.
Sovos Brands sets IPO terms, to be valued at up to $1.56 billion

Sovos Brands Inc. is looking to raise up to $373.3 million, as terms of the Colorado-based food company's initial public offering have been set. The company is offering 23.33 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $14 and $16 per share. With about 97.39 million shares outstanding after the IPO, the expected pricing could value Sovos at up to $1.56 billion. The stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "SOVO." J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities and Credit Suisse are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $10.4 million on revenue of $351.2 million for the six months ended June 26, after income of $9.1 million on revenue of $216.4 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 5.9% over the past three months and the S&P 500 has tacked on 5.0%.
Knowlton Development sets IPO terms, to raise up to $857 million

Knowlton Development Corp. Inc. has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the Canada-based beauty, personal care and home care company could be valued at up to $3.22 billion. The company is looking to raise up to about $857.1 million, as it is offering 57.14 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $13 and $15 a share. The company expects to have about 214.66 million shares outstanding after the IPO. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "KDC." Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, UBS Investment Bank and BMO Capital Markets are the lead underwriters. Knowlton Development recorded a net loss of $12.7 million on revenue of $603.4 million for the three months ended July 31, after a loss of $600,000 on revenue of $482.4 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 5.2% year to date while the S&P 500 has advanced 19.0%.
ExxonMobil & Chevron Highlight the Oil & Gas Stock Roundup

It was a week when oil prices trended slightly upward and natural gas futures registered their highest settlement since February 2014. On the news front, American biggie ExxonMobil XOM confirmed another oil discovery off the coast of Guyana, while smaller rival Chevron CVX agreed to partner renewable fuel producer Gevo to boost the supply of sustainable aviation fuel.
UPDATE: Medical scrubs maker Figs' shares slide 5% premarket after news of secondary offering of 8.8 million shares

Medical scrubs maker Figs Inc. announced a secondary offering of g 8.8 million shares of its Class A stock on Tuesday, with the shares being offered by Tulco LLC, its biggest shareholder and certain members of its management team. Figs will not receive any of the proceeds. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Barclays Capital and Credit Suisse are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 15 banks working on the deal. Shares were not yet active premarket, but have gained 26% in the last three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 19%.
