Enbridge agrees with EnCap on a $3 billion deal to acquire crude export terminal Ingleside Energy Center

Sovos Brands Inc. is looking to raise up to $373.3 million, as terms of the Colorado-based food company's initial public offering have been set. The company is offering 23.33 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $14 and $16 per share. With about 97.39 million shares outstanding after the IPO, the expected pricing could value Sovos at up to $1.56 billion. The stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "SOVO." J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities and Credit Suisse are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $10.4 million on revenue of $351.2 million for the six months ended June 26, after income of $9.1 million on revenue of $216.4 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 5.9% over the past three months and the S&P 500 has tacked on 5.0%.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO