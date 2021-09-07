CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

FEMA warns of scams and fraud

KATC News
KATC News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HWrT5_0bomF7Sf00

Unfortunately, in addition to power outages, flooding, wind damage and all the other things we deal with after a storm, scammers and other criminals are on the list.

FEMA says that survivors should be aware that con artists and criminals may try to obtain money or steal personal information through fraud, scams or identity theft. In some cases, thieves try to register with FEMA using names, addresses and Social Security numbers they have stolen from survivors.

Here are some things to watch out for, FEMA says.

Phony property inspections:

  • Be on alert if somebody asks for your nine-digit registration number. FEMA inspectors will never ask for this information. They already have it in their records.
  • No government disaster assistance official will call you to ask for your financial account information. If you doubt a FEMA representative is legitimate, hang up and call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 to report the incident.
  • Housing inspectors never charge a fee to inspect your property.

Phony building contractors:

  • FEMA does not hire or endorse specific contractors to fix homes or recommend repairs. A FEMA housing inspector’s job is to verify damage.
  • Always hire a reputable engineer, architect or building official to inspect your home. An unethical contractor may create damage to get work.
  • When in doubt, report any suspicious behavior to your local authorities.
  • In Louisiana, a contractor's license - not just a business license - is required to do work. To search for a company or individual name, click here . Law enforcement advise that you take photos of the contractor, his/her vehicle and license plate, in case evidence is needed later.

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance

  • Federal and local disaster workers do not solicit or accept money. Don’t trust anyone who offers financial help and then asks for money or personal information.
  • Do not disclose information to any unsolicited telephone calls and e-mails from individuals claiming to be FEMA or federal employees. FEMA will not contact you unless you have called FEMA first or applied for assistance.
  • FEMA representatives will ask for social security and bank account numbers when you apply and may ask for it again after you apply. Be cautious when giving this information to others who ask for it. Scam artists may pose as government officials, aid workers, or insurance company employees.
  • Ask to see ID badges. All FEMA representatives carry an identification badge with a photograph. A FEMA shirt or jacket is not proof of identity. ​​​​​​​

Blue Roof Program
Blue Roof representatives never solicit your participation, nor will they ask for Social Security, bank account numbers or any compensation for this service. You must apply for the Blue Roof program and complete a Right of Entry form.

To report scams, fraud and identity-theft contact:

  • FEMA’s toll-free Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721;
  • Office of the Attorney General Consumer Protection Section, P.O. Box 94005, Baton Rouge, LA 70804-9005, fax: 225-326-6499;
  • Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors at https://arlspublic.lslbc.louisiana.gov/Home/Index ; or
  • Local law-enforcement agencies.

For the latest information on Hurricane Ida, visit fema.gov/disaster/4611. Or follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 .

Comments / 0

Related
KATU.com

IRS warns of Economic Impact Payment scams

The Internal Revenue Service says criminals are taking advantage of government programs. This is not the first time in the coronavirus pandemic that criminals have targets government relief programs. The IRS says they're getting a record number of complaints about phony Economic Impact Payment text messages and phone calls. These...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wspa.com

FEMA warns of scammers pretending to be disaster workers

NORTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – FEMA officials are warning North Carolina residents to be aware of possible scammers pretending to be disaster workers. They say survivors should be aware that criminals may try to obtain money or steal personal information through fraud, scams or identity theft. In some cases, thieves try to apply for FEMA assistance using names, addresses and social security numbers they have stolen from survivors.
PUBLIC SAFETY
siouxlandproud.com

Norfolk police warn of scams targeting local businesses

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Police in Norfolk are warning city businesses of a scam targeting them, asking employees to make an electronic transfer. In a Tuesday release, the police said that scammers are calling businesses and asking employees that the business’ cash needs to be sent via electronic transfer. The scammers say they are being instructed by the business owner or manager to do so, adding that the money is for a fine or order of supplies.
NORFOLK, NE
Liberal First

Southern Pioneer warns of scam calls

Southern Pioneer Electric has seen an increase is scam calls. These calls are demanding that customers make an immediate payment over the phone or have their service disconnected. Southern Pioneer Electric’s disconnect policy follows a very specific protocol; Southern Pioneer will never demand a specific payment method over the phone...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
urbancny.com

National Grid Warns Customers of Potential Scams

National Grid customers and local law enforcement are reporting utility billing and payment scams across upstate New York. The company is asking its customers to beware and know the signs of a scam. Imposters claiming to be from National Grid may tell customers that they have past due balances on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Plumas County News

Plumas residents warned to be wary of scams

Plumas County residents, in particular those impacted by the Dixie Fire, could become victims of fraud if they aren’t diligent. County Administrator Gabriel Hydrick shared the following information provided by FEMA to forewarn residents.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire Energy Cooperative warns of phone scam

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Energy Cooperative is warning about a phone scam involving its utility services. In a Facebook post Tuesday, the service agency wrote that they had been notified about a number of calls originating with the Eau Claire Energy Cooperative’s number. The scammer threatens to...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fema Region#Business License#Scams#The Fema Helpline#P O Box 94005
shelbycountyherald.com

Sheriff Warns of Scam Calls

Shelby County Sheriff Arron Fredrickson said if an individual is expecting a call from a company requesting money for a service already provided, it’s probably a scam. “Do not give out any personal information,” said Fredrickson. If something seems suspicious, always call the institution/company to verify any or all questions...
SHELBY COUNTY, MO
Daily Iberian

AG Landry warns of post-Ida scams

In the wake of Hurricane Ida, Attorney General Jeff Landry is warning citizens not to fall prey to those looking to exploit their charitable giving. "While natural disasters can bring out the best in most people, they unfortunately can bring out the worst in others as well,” said Attorney General Landry. “So many of our neighbors need help; and with that in mind, I encourage all Louisianans to make sure their donations are actually going to those in need."
PUBLIC SAFETY
WNYT

FBI Albany warns of telephone scam

The FBI bureau in Albany sent out a warning about a telephone scam. They say the caller is impersonating a special agent from their office. The scammers are spoofing the number seen on your screen, and telling people they need to pay a fee to avoid arrest. The FBI says...
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Twitter
wymt.com

KYTC warn of phishing text scam

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) officials are warning Kentuckians of a phishing text scam being sent claiming to be them. The text claims the recipient is being refunded from a motor vehicle department payment. Officials warn Kentuckians to NOT click on the link and that the message is NOT from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The Cabinet may send text messages about Driver Licensing Regional offices, but does not solicit personal information via text.
FRANKFORT, KY
KEYC

Authorities warn of rise in ransomware scams in local area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Reports of ransomware scams are on the rise in Blue Earth County. The scam targets its victims through a malicious link, locking the user’s computer and demanding a ransom to unlock. According to Capt. Paul Barta of the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, scammers request personal...
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
kpq.com

Grant County PUD Warning of Scam

Grant County PUD is warning its customers about a scam. The PUD says customers have reported receiving calls lately from a fake Grant PUD caller I.D. The people on the other end are threatening to cut service if they don’t receive payment immediately. Grant PUD has identified these calls as...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
WREG

BBB warns of scams targeting diabetics

Data from BetterTennessee.com shows one in every three adults in Shelby County has diabetes. Plus, managing the disease can be expensive. Consumer advocates fear some patients could get scammed while trying to save money. The BBB has a consumer alert to protect your health and your pocketbook. Their President and...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
KATC News

KATC News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy