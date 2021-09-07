New Guidance Reaffirms Importance of Full Implementation of Individuals with Disabilities Education Act Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Agencies are starting to implement and issue guidance to carry out the Biden administration’s vaccine attestation and testing protocols for onsite contractors. President Biden announced on July 29 that onsite federal contractors, as well as federal employees, must attest to their coronavirus vaccination status or be subject to restrictions. The administration's Safer Federal Workforce Task Force has released several guidance updates to help agencies carry out the directives. One of the updates says that ​​onsite federal contractors who provide false information on their vaccination form could be removed from contracts.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO