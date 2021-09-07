CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

New Guidance Reaffirms Importance of Full Implementation of Individuals with Disabilities Education Act Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

By U.S. Department of Education
azednews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services (OSERS) sent a letter to its state and local partners reiterating its commitment to ensuring children with disabilities and their families have successful early intervention and educational experiences in the 2021-2022 school year. This letter outlines a...

azednews.com

Comments / 0

Related
rochesterfirst.com

New York state releases COVID-19 health guidance for schools

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Department of Health released official guidance and requirements Thursday evening for the 2021-2022 school year. Under the new guidance:. Unvaccinated teachers and school staff members will be required to submit to weekly COVID-19 testing. Everyone inside a school...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osers#Q A#Department#Fape#American Rescue Plan
wach.com

New COVID-19 guidance for SC schools, not tracking 'Mu' variant, and vaccination increase

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina health leaders said Wednesday they are updating their school guidance, the agency will not track the new “Lambda” or “Mu” variants just yet, and while vaccination rates in the Palmetto State are increasing, the state’s public health director is not sure if it will continue and hit the 70% range to reach herd immunity, ending the pandemic.
EDUCATION
The Eagle-Tribune

Schools implement testing to fight COVID-19

School district officials announced last week they have partnered with the state to use COVID-19 testing to keep more students in school this year. "Hopefully unnecessary quarantine will be eliminated as much as we can this year," said Rita Casper, director of nursing. With students back in class as of...
ANDOVER, MA
RiverBender.com

Pritzker Administration Reaffirms Ongoing Commitment To Affordable Housing Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

CHICAGO – Illinois renters will continue to be protected through Governor JB Pritzker’s latest executive order that extended the statewide ban on residential evictions through September 18th. The order banning the enforcement of residential evictions remains effective in all Illinois counties and continues to protect tenants who meet the eligibility criteria, despite the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the federal eviction moratorium from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Continue Reading
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
tribuneledgernews.com

Indiana legislative leaders promise fix for COVID-19 school funding issue

The leaders of the Indiana House and Senate are promising to retroactively adjust the state's school funding formula to ensure in-person students are not mistakenly counted as virtual students if they're quarantined due to COVID-19 on Friday's student count date. In a letter issued to Hoosier school leaders, Senate President...
INDIANA STATE
KHON2

AlohaCare Implements COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Employees

HONOLULU (KHON2) — AlohaCare (AC), a nonprofit health plan, founded in 1994, by Hawai’i’s community health centers has implemented its new mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for its 250 employees. Although the new policy is mandatory, AC said employees who are granted medical or religious exemptions will need to test weekly.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
khqa.com

ISBE: New COVID-19 safety guidance for music and band classes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — As Illinois grapples with more children getting sick, the Illinois State Board of Education is working to make sure local school districts are able to better protect students. The agency just released guidance that involves student bands and music classes. Whether it’s singing or playing a...
ILLINOIS STATE
13newsnow.com

CDC offers free COVID-19 information toolkit to help disabled individuals

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released a free toolkit with resources that are designed to help those who have intellectual and developmental disabilities, (known as IDD) better understand the facts surrounding COVID-19. “People with intellectual and developmental disabilities can experience communication barriers that make it harder for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro News

W.Va. schools: 86 outbreaks, two county closures, 53 county mask mandates

There are now 86 covid-19 outbreaks in West Virginia schools, a state Department of Education official told lawmakers this morning. Two counties have had to close for in-classroom learning, at least for the time being, said Michele Blatt, assistant state superintendent. Calhoun County went to remote learning last week and...
EDUCATION
GovExec.com

Agencies Are Implementing New COVID-19 Protocols for Contractors

Agencies are starting to implement and issue guidance to carry out the Biden administration’s vaccine attestation and testing protocols for onsite contractors. President Biden announced on July 29 that onsite federal contractors, as well as federal employees, must attest to their coronavirus vaccination status or be subject to restrictions. The administration's Safer Federal Workforce Task Force has released several guidance updates to help agencies carry out the directives. One of the updates says that ​​onsite federal contractors who provide false information on their vaccination form could be removed from contracts.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times News

Tamaqua to address Dept. of Ed letter on masking violation

Tamaqua Area School Board President Larry Wittig said the board will address a letter from the state Department of Education about its refusal to comply with the mask mandate at Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled committee meeting. Last week, the Department of Education sent a warning to the district about its...
TAMAQUA, PA
mychamplainvalley.com

Education community reacts to New York State Department of Health guidance

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Health issued its Prekindergarten-12 school reopening guidance last night. This comes as some students and staff are already back for the new school year, and others are starting next week. “It’s great that the Department of Health issued guidance for...
EDUCATION
University of Arkansas

Professor's Research on the Gender Effects of COVID-19 Informs Policy at Federal, State Level

U of A professor Gema Zamarro's work on the gender effects of COVID-19 has now helped inform policy decisions at the federal and local level. The Department of the Treasury mentioned her research in a ruling implementing the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund and the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund established under the American Rescue Plan Act. The county of Kaua'i in Hawaii cited her findings in a resolution about urging equity, inclusion and social and economic justice principles in COVID-related recovery initiatives.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy