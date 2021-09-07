CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD commissioner won't support early release of Rikers inmates

By FOX 5 NY Staff
fox5ny.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said Tuesday he won't support the early release of inmates from Rikers Island due to staffing shortage. Shea was asked about the report by the NY Post of plans by Mayor Bill de Blasio to release scors of inmates. It would be the second time the de Blasio administration would make such a move after 180 inmates were released due to the COVID pandemic and to prevent the spread of the virus last year.

