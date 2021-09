The Mountainside Historic Committee will sponsor a yard/garage sale as a fundraiser sale on Friday and Saturday, September 17 and 18 (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.). The Saturday sale will be in conjunction with the Mountainside Newcomers Town-Wide Garage Sale. This is a huge sale for the Historic Committee which raises funds for the restoration and maintenance of the historic Hetfield House and Levi Cory House. The Committee is asking the community to donate saleable items for this sale. So, if you need to clean out your belongings and don’t want to hold a garage sale of your own, bring items down to the Hetfield House and the Mountainside Historic Committee will sell it for a good cause. Donated saleable items can be brought to the Hetfield House on Thursday (9/16) between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. – no junk, please! Receipts are available for donations.

MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO