WATCH: GM temporarily shuts down more than half of North American plants

By ABC Audio
WOKV
WOKV
 8 days ago
General Motors World Headquarters wellesenterprises/iStock

DETROIT — People looking to buy a new car, might want to pump the brakes on their search for now. General Motors announced it will temporarily shut down eight of its 15 North American assembly plants due to a microchip shortage that automakers need to build vehicles.

The shutdown takes effect Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Watch the full report from ABC's Good Morning America:

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

