General Laborer Position Available

Are you looking for a great opportunity in Mt Vernon? We have general labor positions on all 3 shifts paying $14.25/HR. Shifts will be 1st shift 7-3 pm, 2nd shift 3-11 pm, 3rd shift 11-7 am. 3rd shift will train on 1st or 2nd shift for 2 weeks before going to 3rd. You will be feeding boxes into machines and counting and stacking them as they come out. Qualified candidates must be capable of lifting up to 50lbs, pass a pre-employment drug test, hearing test, and submit to a criminal background check. This is a temp-to-permanent opportunity for an excellent company!