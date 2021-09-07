CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mount Vernon, OH

General Laborer Position Available

By Roxie Bell
themountvernongrapevine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you looking for a great opportunity in Mt Vernon? We have general labor positions on all 3 shifts paying $14.25/HR. Shifts will be 1st shift 7-3 pm, 2nd shift 3-11 pm, 3rd shift 11-7 am. 3rd shift will train on 1st or 2nd shift for 2 weeks before going to 3rd. You will be feeding boxes into machines and counting and stacking them as they come out. Qualified candidates must be capable of lifting up to 50lbs, pass a pre-employment drug test, hearing test, and submit to a criminal background check. This is a temp-to-permanent opportunity for an excellent company!

www.themountvernongrapevine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

5 takeaways after Gov. Gavin Newsom prevails in California recall

Costa Mesa, California (CNN) — California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a decisive answer to the question of whether voters would penalize those who enacted strict policies aimed at slowing the coronavirus pandemic, triumphing over an effort to recall him Tuesday. Newsom faced the first recall election in California in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Vernon, OH
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Haiti prosecutor seeks to charge PM in killing, is replaced

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new chief prosecutor was sworn in Tuesday just hours after his predecessor asked a judge to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry in the slaying of the president and to bar him from leaving Haiti, a move that could further destabilize a country roiled by turmoil following the assassination and a recent major earthquake.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laborer#Mancan Staffing#Dindi
Reuters

Ex-U.S. intel operatives admit hacking American networks for UAE

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Three former U.S. intelligence operatives who worked as cyber spies for the United Arab Emirates admitted to violating U.S. hacking laws and prohibitions on selling sensitive military technology, under a deal to avoid prosecution announced on Tuesday. The operatives - Marc Baier, Ryan Adams and...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy