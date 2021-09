A full stadium, a traditional rivalry game, two top-five teams. Clemson and Georgia. The Tigers and the Bulldogs. DJ and JT. Season opener. This one is going to be fun. No. 3 Clemson takes on No. 5 Georgia in the season opener for both teams Saturday at 7:30 pm at Bank of America Stadium. While the game has national title implications, the loser is nowhere near out the running and the winner still has to navigate the rest of the schedule and possible conference championship games before talking about the College Football Playoff.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO