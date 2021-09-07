Sustainable Thinking Requires Both Relative and Absolute Views of Reality

When it comes to marine debris, statistics indicate that consumer-based microplastics (household packaging and pellets) are actually a very small percentage of ocean litter (about 2.3%). Thus, some pundits have declared that we should be spending our time on the bigger picture — debris from washing textiles and erosion of tires, rather than worrying about the little bit of debris that consumer-based microplastics represent. Their argument goes on to state that even if animals — including fish and other marine life and humans — do ingest these materials, there is no proof of their negative impact.