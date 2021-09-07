Nathan Tahtinen sentenced to two years for terrorizing children
Nathan Daniel Tahtinen, 28, was sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 2, in district court in Minot to five years in prison, with a requirement that he serve two years in prison, and three years of supervised probation for carrying on a stand-off and making threats to Ward County Sheriff’s deputies on Dec. 18, 2020, while armed with a weapon and with two children under the age of 12 in the residence with him.www.minotdailynews.com
