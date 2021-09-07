CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minot, ND

Nathan Tahtinen sentenced to two years for terrorizing children

Minot Daily News
 9 days ago

Nathan Daniel Tahtinen, 28, was sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 2, in district court in Minot to five years in prison, with a requirement that he serve two years in prison, and three years of supervised probation for carrying on a stand-off and making threats to Ward County Sheriff’s deputies on Dec. 18, 2020, while armed with a weapon and with two children under the age of 12 in the residence with him.

www.minotdailynews.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minot, ND
County
Ward County, ND
Ward County, ND
Crime & Safety
Minot, ND
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Domestic Violence#Mental Health#Ward County Sheriff

Comments / 0

Community Policy