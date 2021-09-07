CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roy Rogers Coming To University Of Maryland Campus

Cover picture for the articleWestern-Themed Quick-Service Chain to Offer Famous Beef, Burgers & Chicken at UMD Food Court. September 07, 2021 // Franchising.com // College Park, MD - Roy Rogers, a western-themed quick-service restaurant chain offering broad appeal across multiple dayparts and generations, announces its newest location will open in the heart of the University of Maryland (UMD) campus. The 1,200 square-foot location is expected to be open by the end of the year.

