Producers join USMEF on Latin American promotional trip. U.S. beef, pork, and lamb producers recently connected with Latin American meat buyers and consumers. Joe Schuele with the U.S. Meat Export Council tells Brownfield the Latin America Products Showcase brings buyers, sellers, and consumers together over a two-day event. “We’ve had the opportunity for producers who help fund the event to participate. This year, we had cattle producers from Nebraska, Wisconsin, (and) Idaho at the event and had an opportunity to see their checkoff dollars in action.”

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO