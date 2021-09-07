Comings and goings: Bob Feinberg promoted at WNET, Janice Hui named managing director for ‘Frontline’ …
Bob Feinberg was promoted to VP of business development and chief legal officer for the WNET Group in New York City. Feinberg joined the station in 2008 as deputy general counsel and most recently worked as VP, general counsel and secretary. A WNET news release credited him with helping create Public Media NJ, the nonprofit that oversees NJ PBS, as well as the acquisition of NJ Spotlight. He also oversaw the acquisition of WPPB-FM, which became WLIW-FM, and the acquisitions of WNDT and WMBQ, which now carry First Nations Experience programming.current.org
Comments / 0