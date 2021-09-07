CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch live: DeSantis talks law enforcement recruitment days after Lakeland mass shooting

By Richard Tribou, Orlando Sentinel
 7 days ago
Governor Ron DeSantis delivers remarks during a roundtable discussion with theme park leaders about safety protocols and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Executives from Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando participated. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives a press conference on Tuesday from Lakeland, two days after a shooting that left four people dead including a 3-month-old child, but focused on $1,000 bonuses for law enforcement.

Arrested for the shooting was Marine veteran Bryan Rile, 33, who is being held without bond after Sunday’s massacre in Polk County charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

The press conference started at 10:30 a.m. from the Lakeland Police Department. DeSantis highlighted the $1,000 bonuses set aside in the state budget for first responders.

“Anytime something happens, we saw most recently, with this crazed guy on drugs in Polk County, you need the folks in uniform to go respond to these crises,” DeSantis said. “So as we get to the 20th anniversay of 9-11, we’ve got to thank those first responders yet again, and hopefully we don’t face anything on that scale ever again in our country but we know whatever comes down the pike, they’ll be there for us.”

He took the opportunity to highlight the Lakeland Police Department, which recently recruited 13 law enforcement officers from New York City to fill positions in Florida.

DeSantis again brought up his previously announced push to recruit officers to the state, including a $5,000 signing bonus, and other features.

Watch below or at thefloridachannel.org .

