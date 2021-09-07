Two Dolphins players land on COVID list after positive tests
The Miami Dolphins may be without their starting left tackle in the 2021 season opener. As the team announced Monday, tackle Austin Jackson and tight end Adam Shaheen have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, with just six days to go before they head to Foxborough for a Week 1 matchup with the Patriots. Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, a league memo indicated that both Jackson and Shaheen returned positive tests.985thesportshub.com
