Two Dolphins players land on COVID list after positive tests

Tom Brady and -- to a slightly lesser extent -- Rob Gronkowski are the two most prominent former members of the New England Patriots still active elsewhere in the NFL. Throw in Antonio Brown and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are far and away the most interesting team in the league when it comes to ex-Pats. After raising their Super Bowl LV banner Thursday, the Bucs rallied for a 31-29 win over the Dallas Cowboys, with Brady throwing four touchdown passes -- two to Gronk, one to Brown.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO