CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Two Dolphins players land on COVID list after positive tests

By Matt Dolloff
985thesportshub.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Dolphins may be without their starting left tackle in the 2021 season opener. As the team announced Monday, tackle Austin Jackson and tight end Adam Shaheen have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, with just six days to go before they head to Foxborough for a Week 1 matchup with the Patriots. Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, a league memo indicated that both Jackson and Shaheen returned positive tests.

985thesportshub.com

Comments / 1

Related
985thesportshub.com

Focusing on rookies: Patriots vs. Dolphins Key Matchups

Sunday’s matchup between the Patriots and Dolphins features two teams with revamped offenses. New England, of course, is playing the first game of the Mac Jones era. Meanwhile, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is coming off of his first offseason as the unquestioned QB1, and has new weapons around him as well – namely 2021 sixth-overall pick Jaylen Waddle.
NFL
chatsports.com

Austin Jackson available for Dolphins’ opener at Patriots after activation from COVID list

FOXBOROUGH — Miami Dolphins left tackle Austin Jackson is available to play in Sunday’s regular-season opener at the New England Patriots. A day after being activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list and deemed questionable for the Week 1 divisional showdown in Foxborough, the Dolphins announced the removal of that designation on Sunday morning.
NFL
985thesportshub.com

Mistakes haunt Patriots in Week 1 loss to Dolphins

Two things found a way to spoil The Mac Jones Era’s premiere on Sunday: Penalties and turnovers. And in a major way, too, as Jones and the Patriots found themselves on the losing end of a 17-16 final to the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. On the hook for two turnovers...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Illinois State
State
Ohio State
985thesportshub.com

Growing pains on display in Patriots’ season-opening loss to Miami

As is the case with any rebuilt team feature new – and in some cases young players, there were just too many times that the Patriots couldn’t get out of their own way. ‘Growing pains’ has been a popular term among those discussing the 2021 Patriots, and those pains were on full display on Sunday in the team’s 17-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
NFL
NBC Sports

How notable ex-Patriots fared in Week 1 of 2021 season across NFL

Tom Brady and -- to a slightly lesser extent -- Rob Gronkowski are the two most prominent former members of the New England Patriots still active elsewhere in the NFL. Throw in Antonio Brown and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are far and away the most interesting team in the league when it comes to ex-Pats. After raising their Super Bowl LV banner Thursday, the Bucs rallied for a 31-29 win over the Dallas Cowboys, with Brady throwing four touchdown passes -- two to Gronk, one to Brown.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaelan Phillips
Person
Adam Shaheen
Person
Mike Florio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Jets#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#Patriots#Pro Football Talk#Outkick#Tiaa Bank Field#The Cincinnati Bengals#Elsa Getty Images#The Kansas City Chiefs#Beasley Media Group#Instagram Mattydsays
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
chatsports.com

Five cornerbacks the 49ers should look to acquire after Verrett’s injury

The 49ers fear they’ve lost star cornerback Jason Verrett for the season. The defense is already thin at the position as starter Emmanuel Moseley recovers from a knee injury himself. Niners Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Moseley might return next week against the Eagles. However, Shanahan seems to be...
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
NBC Sports

Former 49ers pass-rusher Haralson dies at age of 37

Former 49ers defensive player Parys Haralson, who spent his first seven NFL seasons with the franchise, died on Monday. He was 37. Haralson was a popular player in the locker room and with the fan base during his time with the 49ers. He was known for having close friendships with his teammates and lending support to those who needed it.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy