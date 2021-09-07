MHS girls take third; boys seventh at Kiwanis

On Friday, the Minot boys and girls varsity cross-country teams took part in the Mandan Kiwanis Invitational. On the girls side, the Majettes earned a third-place finish with 104 team points in the 5,000-meter event. Out of 10 total teams, Minot placed behind overall winner Bismarck High (32) and runner-up Bismarck Legacy (70). The individual winner of the meet was Bayla Weigel who finished up with a top time of 19 minutes even for the Demons.