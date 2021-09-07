Gordon Krueger

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Sept 15 (Reuters) - A SpaceX rocket ship blasted off from Florida on Wednesday carrying a billionaire e-commerce executive and three less-wealthy private citizens he chose to join him in the first all-civilian crew ever launched into Earth orbit. The quartet of amateur astronauts, led by the...
LOS ANGELES - California Democrats called for changes to the state's recall process less than a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom decisively beat back a Republican-led effort to oust him from office. Assemblymember Marc Berman and state Sen. Steve Glazer, both Democrats, announced on Wednesday plans to hold joint, bipartisan...
SEOUL, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The missiles fired by North Korea on Wednesday were a test of a new "railway-borne missile system" designed as a potential counter-strike to any forces that threaten the country, state news agency KCNA reported on Thursday. The missiles flew 800 km (497 miles) before striking...
A former patient of disgraced doctor Larry Nassar who said she was abused after USA Gymnastics first alerted the FBI to allegations against him in 2015 argued at a press conference Wednesday that what she endured could have been avoided, saying, “I should not be here.”. Kaylee Lorincz, who said...
Washington (CNN) — The defense of the top US military official kicked into gear across Washington Wednesday in response to claims that Gen. Mark Milley overstepped his authority during the waning days of the Trump administration. The Joint Chiefs chairman came under attack Tuesday over new reporting in "Peril," a...
A Colorado attorney general investigation sparked by the 2019 death of Elijah McClain found a pattern of "racially biased policing" in the Aurora Police Department, and that the city's fire department had a history of illegally administering ketamine. Investigators said in Wednesday's 118-page report that violations by Aurora police included...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A prominent South Carolina lawyer who found the bodies of his wife and son three months ago tried to arrange his own death earlier this month so his son would get a $10 million life insurance payment, but the planned fatal shot only grazed his head, state police said Tuesday.
The CEOs and other top executives from some of America’s biggest companies, including Microsoft, Disney and Walgreens, are set to meet with President Joe Biden on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the administration’s vaccination mandate. Since Biden's announcement last Thursday that all companies with 100 or more employees must require all...
