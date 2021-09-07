Havana, Cuba

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleHavana, or La Habana in Spanish, is the capital of Cuba, the largest island country in the Caribbean Sea. It is a coastal city with a sheltered harbor that has historically attracted significant trade and commerce. Havana is also the largest city in the entire Caribbean region, with a population that dwarfs those of other Caribbean localities. The city began as a colonial Spanish outpost. Over the centuries, it grew into a large, cosmopolitan city. Today, much of the Cuban capital is in a state of disrepair due to a crippling, decades-old US embargo and mismanagement by the country’s communist government. Nevertheless, Havana still boasts marvelous, historic architecture, and is a popular tourist destination.

cntraveler.com

A Local's Guide to Cuba

Photographer and performer Alejandra Glez has made a name for herself in digital video art. Her work is purely feminist, and she is currently one of the Cuban visual artists with the most influence internationally in her field from Cuba. This interview is part of The World Made Local, a...
PHOTOGRAPHY
theclevelandamerican.com

One hundred figures of science in Cuba

The work “One Hundred Figures of Science in Cuba” has been published twice. The work “One Hundred Figures of Science in Cuba”, prepared by a group of authors coordinated by Rolando García Blanco, was edited by the Technical Scientific Editorial and has been published twice, in 2002 and 2016. Havana...
WORLD
HISTORY.com

A Timeline of US-Cuba Relations

The United States and Cuba share a long, complex history—first as allies and trade partners, and later as bitter ideological enemies. For four centuries after the arrival of Christopher Columbus, Spain ruled Cuba as its main colony in the Caribbean, but the U.S. long coveted the island just off its southern coast. America provided major markets for Cuba’s sugar, tobacco, rice and coffee exports, while the island played a key role in the transatlantic trade in enslaved Africans.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Boston cardinal meets Cuban leader on visit to Havana

HAVANA — The Roman Catholic archbishop of Boston, Cardinal Sean Patrick O’Malley, met with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Thursday and visited a Cuban COVID-19 vaccine laboratory at a time of tense relations between the U.S. and Cuba. Cuban state media published images of the meeting, but gave no details...
RELIGION
AFP

Cuban scientists reject 'Havana Syndrome' claims

Cuban scientists said Monday there was no evidence for claims of US diplomats coming down with so-called "Havana Syndrome" on the island. "However, after four years, no evidence of attacks has appeared," and "neither the Cuban police, nor the FBI, nor the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have discovered evidence of 'attacks' on diplomats in Havana despite intense investigations."
CHINA
TravelPulse

Cuba to Relax Restrictions as of November 15

In preparation for the winter season and taking into consideration that by November, 92.5 % of the population will be vaccinated, Cuba is easing the travel restrictions starting on November 15th. The Ministry of Tourism of Cuba announced the opening of all the tourist destinations in Cuba and more relaxed...
LIFESTYLE
Editor at Global Perspectives

'Havana Syndrome' Cuba says U.S. Living in a Science Fiction Fantasy

The Cuban Academy of Sciences (ACC) was commissioned to study "health incidents" targeting foreign diplomats, mainly from Canada and the United States. A report was released Monday, September 13, 2021, outlining reported "unidentified health incidents" in Havana to address complaints from foreign diplomats and their families who've had headaches, memory loss, and experienced loud noises at random moments, all while stationed in Cuba. The report claims that an energy weapon used to cause brain damage to direct energy across physical barriers is pure fiction.
BBC

‘Havana syndrome ’ and the mystery of the microwaves

Doctors, scientists, intelligence agents and government officials have all been trying to find out what causes "Havana syndrome" - a mysterious illness that has struck American diplomats and spies. Some call it an act of war, others wonder if it is some new and secret form of surveillance - and some people believe it could even be all in the mind. So who or what is responsible?
MedicalXpress

In world first, Cuba starts COVID jabs for toddlers

Cuba on Monday became the first country in the world to vaccinate children from the age of two against COVID-19, using home-grown jabs not recognized by the World Health Organization. The communist island of 11.2 million people aims to inoculate all its children before reopening schools that have been closed...
WORLD
wshu.org

Classical Music Highlight: Gottschalk in Havana

During our music this evening, Louis Moreau Gottschalk rememisces about his time in Cuba with his Souvenir of Havana. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
MUSIC
wlrn.org

Venezuelans Say Most Of Guyana Is Theirs. Guyanese Call That A 'Jumbie' Story

For more than a century, Venezuela and Guyana have been arguing about where their border should be — or at least Venezuela has. Last week, that long-running territorial dispute erupted again when Venezuela’s regime — and even its political opposition — issued an unusual joint statement insisting that three-fourths of Guyana actually belongs to Venezuela.
MIAMI, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

US Coast Guard Repatriates 35 Migrants to Cuba

The United States Coast Guard says its Cutter Raymond Evans’ crew repatriated 35 Cubans to Cuba on Saturday, following five interdictions off the coast of Key West, Florida. While on a routine patrol, the agency said its Air Station Miami HC-144 airplane crew notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders at 5:10 p.m., last Sunday, of a rustic vessel with five people aboard about 63 miles south of Key West, Florida.
KEY WEST, FL
floridianpress.com

Scott Slams Biden’s ‘Shameless Appeasement’ to Cuba

Since protests against the Cuban dictatorship began on the island earlier this year, Florida Republicans have criticized President Joe Biden (D) for his response. An uprising in protests also coincided with the Taliban taking over Afghanistan, which as subsequently led to tension increasing between the United States and Afghanistan. In turn, the U.S. embassy was evacuated along with soldiers and interpreters that have been serving in the country. Now, the President has signaled that staffing should be increased at the U.S. embassy, and Florida Senator Rick Scott (R) is calling the move “shameless appeasement.”
U.S. POLITICS
Westword

For Twenty Years, Cuba Cuba Has Been a Tropical Destination in Denver

If you've been in the environs of the Golden Triangle neighborhood in the last twenty years, chances are good that you've seen the bright aqua facade and tropical-themed lawn that welcomes guests to Cuba Cuba, one of the city's liveliest restaurants. "Cuba Cuba has allowed me to immigrate into the...
DENVER, CO
Mario Fraticelli

Cuba to recognize and regulate cryptocurrencies

Cuba will now recognize and regulate cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, citing “reasons of socioeconomic interest.”. Resolution 215, which was published Thursday, August 26 in the state-run Official Gazette, states that the central bank will set new rules for how to deal with digital currencies. Commercial providers of related services will now need a license from the central bank to continue operations.
Click10.com

Cuba will begin vaccinating toddlers with COVID-19 vaccine

HAVANA – Cuban health officials will begin COVID-19 vaccination efforts for children as young as two-years-old this month on the island. According to Cuban health officials, all children aged two to 18 will receive their first dose of either the Soberana 02 or the Abdala vaccine, created by Cuban scientists on the island, during the month of September.
PHARMACEUTICALS

