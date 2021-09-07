Havana, Cuba

Since protests against the Cuban dictatorship began on the island earlier this year, Florida Republicans have criticized President Joe Biden (D) for his response. An uprising in protests also coincided with the Taliban taking over Afghanistan, which as subsequently led to tension increasing between the United States and Afghanistan. In turn, the U.S. embassy was evacuated along with soldiers and interpreters that have been serving in the country. Now, the President has signaled that staffing should be increased at the U.S. embassy, and Florida Senator Rick Scott (R) is calling the move “shameless appeasement.”

U.S. POLITICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO