Havana, Cuba
Havana, or La Habana in Spanish, is the capital of Cuba, the largest island country in the Caribbean Sea. It is a coastal city with a sheltered harbor that has historically attracted significant trade and commerce. Havana is also the largest city in the entire Caribbean region, with a population that dwarfs those of other Caribbean localities. The city began as a colonial Spanish outpost. Over the centuries, it grew into a large, cosmopolitan city. Today, much of the Cuban capital is in a state of disrepair due to a crippling, decades-old US embargo and mismanagement by the country’s communist government. Nevertheless, Havana still boasts marvelous, historic architecture, and is a popular tourist destination.www.worldatlas.com
