Congress & Courts

Armstrong joins effort to honor 13 fallen servicemembers

Minot Daily News
 9 days ago

Congressman Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., cosponsored legislation on Friday to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to the 13 U.S. military servicemembers who were killed in Afghanistan last week. The Congressional Gold Medal is Congress’s highest expression of national appreciation for distinguished achievements and contributions by individuals or institutions. “We must...

www.minotdailynews.com

Kokomo Perspective

Honoring a fallen Marine

BUNKER HILL - The death of Humberto Sanchez shocked central Indiana and spurred an outpouring of support for Sanchez and his family. People held American flags and lined the road from Grissom Air Force Base to Logansport this past Sunday, as Sanchez was brought home. Sanchez, a corporal in the...
BUNKER HILL, IN
FOX2Now

New effort to honor fallen Marine from Wentzville

ST. LOUIS – Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, will be laid to rest Thursday. Supporters are hoping to top last week’s huge turnout when Schmitz’s body came home. Thousands of flags are now being given away for Thursday’s procession to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. They are free for the taking just...
WENTZVILLE, MO
Kelly Armstrong
Commonwealth Journal

Rogers cosponsors bill to honor fallen troops

Somerset's Congressman Hal Rogers has cosponsored a Congressional Gold Medal Bill to honor the 13 United States military service men and women who were killed in Afghanistan on August 26 during a terrorist attack at the Kabul Airport. Rogers is one of 226 members of the House cosponsoring the bill.
SOMERSET, KY
WOWO News

Area veteran to join fallen Marine’s escort

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne veteran will be among those participating in an escort for an Indiana Marine who lost his life to a bombing in Afghanistan last month. Marine Corporal Humberto Sanchez was among 13 servicemembers killed in a bombing at the Kabul airport as U.S. forces were in the midst of pulling out of Afghanistan.
FORT WAYNE, IN
#David Lee#Americans#Sgt
providenceri.gov

City Council Honors Servicemembers Killed During Afghanistan Evacuation Suicide Bombing

Last night, the Providence City Council honored the 13 U.S. service men and women members and 90 Afghans who lost their lives in a suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport on August 26th. Council President John Igliozzi led the full Council in honoring the servicemembers during the Council meeting’s invocation, recognizing each fallen service member, followed by the playing of the “taps” bugle call.
beauregarddailynews.net

City of DeRidder honors 13 fallen military members

The Beauregard Museum posted a photo of downtown DeRidder with the American Flag at haft mast, to honor the fallen solider's who lost their lives in the careless removal of the United States from Afghanistan. The fallen heroes are:. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake...
DERIDDER, LA
advertisergleam.com

Douglas honors fallen soldiers

Douglas High School junior Jonathan Fountaine wasn't even born during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, but he knew the sacrifice. He also knew the sacrifice of the 13 soldiers who died in Afghanistan last month. Fountaine wanted to honor them all during Douglas' game Friday night against Fairview,...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Kansas honors veterans with 'Remembering our Fallen' display

For Gold Star mother, Debbie Austin, freedom comes at a cost. She remembers her son, Shane Austin, smiling and telling jokes, putting his fingers in a certain way to show he was happy. And then one day, he was gone. "He lived life to the fullest," she said. "He died...
KANSAS STATE
Minot Daily News

Sen. Hoeven’s statement on 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 terrorist attacks

BISMARCK – Sen. John Hoeven issued the following statement on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks committed against the United States. “As we observe the 20th anniversary of these terrible attacks against our nation, we not only remember the lives lost, but we also look back with gratitude for all of the first responders who risked their lives that day and the men and women who have since served in the Global War on Terrorism. Our state’s servicemembers have always been on the front line of this fight, whether it’s the Air Guard securing the airspace over our nation’s capital on 9/11, the manned and unmanned aircraft mission supporting our troops overseas or the many North Dakota Guard and Active Duty servicemembers who have been deployed abroad. We must always honor the sacrifices made by our troops and their families in defense of our nation. We offer them our support and keep them in our thoughts and prayers.”
BISMARCK, ND
Myhighplains.com

9/11 Memorials in Borger & Amarillo honor the fallen

AMARILLO/BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —”There were 343 firefighters that died on that day and we’ve vowed never to forget,” said Dana Havlik, Amarillo Fire Department Training Chief. Located at Amarillo Fire Department’s Central Station and Station Five are pieces of steel from the World Trade Center that collapsed on 9/11. “They...
AMARILLO, TX
Military.com

Fallen Corpsman Posthumously Promoted by Navy, Will Be Honored by Hometown

Navy Hospital Corpsman Maxton "Max" Soviak, the sailor killed in a suicide bombing at Kabul International Airport in Afghanistan last month, will be posthumously honored by both the Navy and his hometown before being laid to rest. The Navy announced Tuesday that Soviak, who was assigned to 1st Marine Regiment,...
MILITARY
foxbangor.com

Maine citizen honors 13 fallen soldiers with tribute

ELLSWORTH — If you noticed a woman sitting on her horse this morning on High Street in Ellsworth, you might have been wondering what she was doing. Abbie Jordan sat on her horse for more than four hours Saturday morning to honor the 13 fallen U.S. soldiers who were killed in Afghanistan last week.
MAINE STATE

