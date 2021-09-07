Armstrong joins effort to honor 13 fallen servicemembers

BISMARCK – Sen. John Hoeven issued the following statement on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks committed against the United States. “As we observe the 20th anniversary of these terrible attacks against our nation, we not only remember the lives lost, but we also look back with gratitude for all of the first responders who risked their lives that day and the men and women who have since served in the Global War on Terrorism. Our state’s servicemembers have always been on the front line of this fight, whether it’s the Air Guard securing the airspace over our nation’s capital on 9/11, the manned and unmanned aircraft mission supporting our troops overseas or the many North Dakota Guard and Active Duty servicemembers who have been deployed abroad. We must always honor the sacrifices made by our troops and their families in defense of our nation. We offer them our support and keep them in our thoughts and prayers.”

BISMARCK, ND ・ 5 DAYS AGO