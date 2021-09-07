Irene Viola Hager

View more in
Rugby, ND
First all-civilian crew launched into orbit aboard SpaceX rocket ship
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Sept 15 (Reuters) - A SpaceX rocket ship blasted off from Florida on Wednesday carrying a billionaire e-commerce executive and three less-wealthy private citizens he chose to join him in the first all-civilian crew ever launched into Earth orbit. The quartet of amateur astronauts, led by the...
After Newsom's victory, California Democrats seek changes to recall process
LOS ANGELES - California Democrats called for changes to the state's recall process less than a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom decisively beat back a Republican-led effort to oust him from office. Assemblymember Marc Berman and state Sen. Steve Glazer, both Democrats, announced on Wednesday plans to hold joint, bipartisan...
DOJ documents impacts of Texas abortion ban in new court filings
The Department of Justice documented the impact of Texas' new abortion law, SB8, in new court filings.
N.Korea says it tested new railway-borne missile system to strike 'threatening forces'
SEOUL, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The missiles fired by North Korea on Wednesday were a test of a new "railway-borne missile system" designed as a potential counter-strike to any forces that threaten the country, state news agency KCNA reported on Thursday. The missiles flew 800 km (497 miles) before striking...
Woman allegedly abused by Nassar after he was reported to FBI: 'I should not be here'
A former patient of disgraced doctor Larry Nassar who said she was abused after USA Gymnastics first alerted the FBI to allegations against him in 2015 argued at a press conference Wednesday that what she endured could have been avoided, saying, “I should not be here.”. Kaylee Lorincz, who said...
Pentagon, White House mobilize defense of Milley amid criticism over China calls
Washington (CNN) — The defense of the top US military official kicked into gear across Washington Wednesday in response to claims that Gen. Mark Milley overstepped his authority during the waning days of the Trump administration. The Joint Chiefs chairman came under attack Tuesday over new reporting in "Peril," a...
Boyfriend named person of interest after 22-year-old goes missing during road trip
Police have named the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old woman who went missing during the couple's cross-country road trip, a person of interest.
Probe spurred by Elijah McClain's death finds Aurora Police 'racially biased'
A Colorado attorney general investigation sparked by the 2019 death of Elijah McClain found a pattern of "racially biased policing" in the Aurora Police Department, and that the city's fire department had a history of illegally administering ketamine. Investigators said in Wednesday's 118-page report that violations by Aurora police included...
Police: Lawyer Murdaugh arranged own death but shot grazed
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A prominent South Carolina lawyer who found the bodies of his wife and son three months ago tried to arrange his own death earlier this month so his son would get a $10 million life insurance payment, but the planned fatal shot only grazed his head, state police said Tuesday.
Biden to meet with top executives from Microsoft, Disney and others to promote vaccination mandate
The CEOs and other top executives from some of America’s biggest companies, including Microsoft, Disney and Walgreens, are set to meet with President Joe Biden on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the administration’s vaccination mandate. Since Biden's announcement last Thursday that all companies with 100 or more employees must require all...
