CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Lake Tahoe evacuation orders lifted, but fire threat remains

By The Associated Press
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NcIJW_0bomCDZ900

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — It's a milestone in the fight against a huge wildfire that threatened the Lake Tahoe area: Mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted for 22,000 residents of South Lake Tahoe.

Some residents are returning to the city, which looks like a smoky ghost town. But the Caldor Fire isn't done burning up areas of the Sierra Nevada. It's only 48% contained, and areas south of the lake, including the Kirkwood ski resort, remain battlefields.

More than 5,000 fire personnel are still working to contain the blaze.

Much depends on the weather. Fire crews are watching for wind and rain that may produce lightning to spark spot fires.

The post Lake Tahoe evacuation orders lifted, but fire threat remains appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Lake Tahoe, CA
Government
City
South Lake Tahoe, CA
Local
California Government
City
Kirkwood, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Tahoe#South Lake#Weather#Ap#The Sierra Nevada#Newschannel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
News Channel 3-12

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County expecting bigger food demand after unemployment benefits drop

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is expecting those who relied on those benefits during the pandemic to turn to the food bank. Foodbank SBC is asking for more help to prepare for this increased need. They're also helping families sign up for food stamps. The post Foodbank of Santa Barbara County expecting bigger food demand after unemployment benefits drop appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
600K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy