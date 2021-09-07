Man Shoots Eight People After Getting Kicked Out Of Nightclub

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said they arrested the man wanted for an early morning murder on Monday, Sept. 6. Officers responded to the intersection of Botham Jean Blvd and Mckee Street outside the Five AM Theater around 2:35 a.m. where the victim, Tylynn Dawayne Payton Walter, 21, was shot in the neck. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded rushed Walter to an area hospital where he died. Police said through the course of the investigation, detectives determined Bailey Phillips, 23, was responsible for the murder. Bailey Phillips (Dallas County Jail) Phillips was taken into custody and after being interviewed by homicide detectives, was taken to the Dallas County Jail and booked for murder. His bond has not yet been set. The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are still under investigation.

DALLAS, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO