CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Rangers re-sign D Libor Hajek for 2021-22

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

The New York Rangers agreed to terms Tuesday with restricted free agent defenseman Libor Hajek on a one-year contract. Multiple outlets reported the deal is a two-way contract worth nearly $875,000 at the NHL level and $70,000 in the minors. Hajek, 23, tallied two goals and two assists in 44...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Detroit Lions Reportedly Signing New Quarterback

The Detroit Lions bolstered their depth in the quarterback room on Tuesday. The Lions have reportedly signed former XFL star Jordan Ta’amu, according to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. He joins a depth chart in Detroit that features Jared Goff, David Blough and Tim Boyle. Ta’amu was phenomenal for St. Louis...
NFL
minotauroshockey.com

2021-22 Preview: Defensemen

The Minotauros went with a young group on the blue line last season with Will Crull and Ryan Petersen as the only 20 year-olds. Veterans Jacob Thomas, Cole Mickel, Mason Campbell, and Nikolai Charchenko give the Tauros an experienced group of returners while another crop of young defensemen look to compete for roster spots. With Charchenko and Mickel being the only two vets who were consistently in Head Coach/G.M. Shane Wagner's lineup there will be plenty of competition not just for roster spots but for roles within the game. The NAHL will continue to allow teams to dress 22 skaters which means it is fair to assume the Tauros will dress seven defensemen per game so expect seven or eight of the players below to break camp on the final 25 man roster that heads to the NAHL Showcase.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Wild Showdown: Kevin Fiala vs. Kirill Kaprizov

The Minnesota Wild have been very fortunate to have two forwards that have become star players in the last season or so. Those two, of course, being Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala. They’re both very capable forwards, as they proved this last season but is one considered more valuable than the other? To find out, they’ll have to be compared and contrasted, and then an answer can be reached.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Rangers
chatsports.com

Sabres re-sign Henri Jokiharju

Just a few hours after announcing the re-signing of Casey Mittelstadt, the Buffalo Sabres announced an identical deal for defenseman Henri Jokiharju. The 22-year-old has signed a three-year contract with an AAV of $2.5 million. Jokiharju is entering his third NHL season. After splitting one year between the Chicago Blackhawks...
NHL
The Game Haus

The Islanders Re-Sign Four Players

The Islanders have been in the midst of a very slow free agency period so far. The only real news was the re-signing of Adam Pelech to an eight year, $48 million contract in July. But on Wednesday, the Islanders at long last announced four re-signings of important players. The four players who re-signed with the Islanders are Casey Cizikas, Kyle Palmieri, Anthony Beauvillier and Ilya Sorokin.
NHL
MLB Trade Rumors

Rangers sign pitcher Chase Anderson to minors contract

The Rangers have inked right-hander Chase Anderson to a minor-league contract, FanSided’s Robert Murray reports (Twitter link). Anderson became a free agent two days ago after being released by the Phillies. Should Anderson reach the Rangers’ active roster, Texas will owe him only the prorated portion of the minimum salary,...
BASEBALL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings re-sign D Filip Hronek

According to the Detroit Red Wings, they have re-signed defenseman Filip Hronek to a three-year contract. In 56 games last season, Hronek scored two goals and dished out 26 assists. He was a minus 18 on the season. UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today re-signed defenseman Filip Hronek to a three-year...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
fiveforhowling.com

Coyotes prospect scrimmage recap

The Arizona Coyotes’ prospect development camp is over, and the 2021-22 season is approaching quickly. And in typical fashion, the Coyotes marked the end of the camp with an intrasquad scrimmage last night, as the Coyotes’ prospects faced off against each other. Not every prospect participated in development camp, or...
NHL
theahl.com

Flames re-sign Mackey

The Calgary Flames have re-signed defenseman Connor Mackey to a two-year contract. Mackey, 24, skated in 27 games with the AHL’s Stockton Heat in 2020-21, posting three goals and 13 assists for 16 points and earning a spot on the Canadian Division AHL All-Star Team. Mackey also made his NHL...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Rangers’ Long-Term Center Situation at Critical Point in 2021-22

The New York Rangers’ rebuild is over. That was at least part of the message sent when owner James Dolan stunningly dismissed general manager Jeff Gorton and team president John Davidson near the end of last season, Dolan signaling that after three-plus years of tearing down and re-fortifying the roster, that the time had come to return to playoff contention.
NHL
minotauroshockey.com

2021-22 Preview: Goalies

Last season Keenan Rancier gave the Tauros arguably the best goaltender in the Central Division posting strong numbers despite seeing nearly 40 shots-per-game. His stellar play carried the Tauros to the post-season and his 69 saves in a Game Three win against Aberdeen almost sparked the biggest upset in NAHL history. The Tauros ultimately fell in overtime of Game Five ending Rancier's career. Carter Clafton provided quality depth last season after winning the job ending what had been a rotating cast of backup goalies. Now the battle to replace Rancier begins. Clafton certainly has his eyes on replacing his former mentor while a three new young faces join him in camp.
NHL
Yardbarker

New York Rangers: 5 notable topics for the 2021-22 season

The New York Rangers will officially get back to work in about two weeks. Head coach Gerard Gallant and his coaching staff have a few things to consider when it comes to the 23 man roster. There are also plenty of questions that need to be answered in a very short period of time.
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers Have 5 Burning Questions for the 2021-22 Season

The New York Rangers 2021-22 season opens up in our nation’s capital in just 35 days. This year’s group will enter the year with expectations of a postseason return, with some imposing men joining the team both on the ice and behind the bench. But the additions didn’t mitigate all the uncertainty surrounding the Rangers, and five burning questions remain.
NHL
theahl.com

Oilers re-sign Marody

The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed forward Cooper Marody to a one-year, two-way contract. Marody led the American Hockey League with 21 goals and tied for third in overall scoring with 36 points in 39 games for the Bakersfield Condors in 2020-21, his third pro campaign. He added one goal and two assists in six postseason games as the Condors won the Pacific Division title.
NHL
chatsports.com

Chris Drury talks Rangers kids, getting tough, and naming a captain for the 2021-22 season

New York Rangers President and General Manager, Chris Drury met with the media today as the team gets set to open rookie camp this Friday. “I’m certainly excited about the guys we’ve added (Goodrow, Reaves, Blais, Nemeth),” Drury said. “We were looking to have more defined roles within our lineup and give Turk (Gerard Gallant) as many options as he can to fill those roles, and I think we did address a lot of them.”
NHL
dallassun.com

With both trying to avoid 100-loss seasons, Rangers and D-backs meet

Two teams trying to avoid losing 100 games hope to use each other as a springboard to greater success in the final four weeks of the season when the Texas Rangers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks for the opener of a two-game interleague series on Tuesday night. The last-place clubs battled...
MLB
InsideTheRangers

Rangers 'Out-Grind' D-Backs In Fourth Straight Win

For the first time this season, the Texas Rangers have won four straight games on the road. What's more important than wins or losses is the players who are starting to get results after a season filled with growing pains. On Wednesday, the Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks by a...
BASEBALL
dallassun.com

Rangers aim for two-game sweep of D-backs

There might be reason for cautious optimism around the Texas Rangers, who conclude a two-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday in Phoenix. The Rangers have won three straight and six of their past nine games, and their pitching has led the surge. Texas boasts a promising collection of...
BASEBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy