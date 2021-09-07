Rangers re-sign D Libor Hajek for 2021-22

The Minotauros went with a young group on the blue line last season with Will Crull and Ryan Petersen as the only 20 year-olds. Veterans Jacob Thomas, Cole Mickel, Mason Campbell, and Nikolai Charchenko give the Tauros an experienced group of returners while another crop of young defensemen look to compete for roster spots. With Charchenko and Mickel being the only two vets who were consistently in Head Coach/G.M. Shane Wagner's lineup there will be plenty of competition not just for roster spots but for roles within the game. The NAHL will continue to allow teams to dress 22 skaters which means it is fair to assume the Tauros will dress seven defensemen per game so expect seven or eight of the players below to break camp on the final 25 man roster that heads to the NAHL Showcase.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO