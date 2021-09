Brian May has pulled off some serious time travel wizardry in the new video for Back to the Light, the title track of his recently reissued 1992 debut solo album. Arriving at the doors of London's Hammersmith Odeon in 1992, 2021 Brian May is clearly fresh from stepping off the time machine, as he's still wearing a Covid-safe face mask. After realizing there's still almost 30 years until our present day pandemic, he removes the face covering, and heads into the auditorium.

