Detours at 5100 Johnson Drive Beginning on September 13th

A contractor will begin working on site at 5100 Johnson Drive starting on September 13th, weather permitting. Please see the attached traffic control plan. The contractor will need to close the southbound lane on Roeland Drive, just to the south of 58th Street. Traffic traveling southbound on Roeland Drive will be detoured at 58th St, west to Nall Avenue, south to Johnson Drive. The northbound lane on Roeland Drive from Johnson Drive will remain accessible to traffic. The southbound lane closure is anticipated to last for 3 weeks, weather permitting. Further updates will follow if there are any changes. See the traffic control plan.