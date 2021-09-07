Dave Roberts: Corey Seager & Will Smith Taking Quality Plate Appearances, But Dodgers Need More Collectively
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup boasts superstar-level players up and down the lineup, their offense has been inconsistent throughout much of the 2021 regular season. Some of their slumps have been due to injuries, however, since Aug. 1, which is right around when the team started to get healthy, their offense ranks 16th of the 30 clubs with 145 runs scored backed by a meager .232/.315/.418 batting line and 100 wRC+.dodgerblue.com
Comments / 1