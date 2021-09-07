CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBCA marks return to 124th celebration with unveiling of poster

By Jorge A. Vela
Laredo Morning Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday night at the Laredo Center for the Arts, the official poster for the 124th Washington’s Birthday Celebration Association festivities was presented to the public. The presentation of the poster is the first in two years as the pandemic caused all of last year’s events to be canceled or postponed. The name of this year’s official poster is “To Future Generations” which was created by artist Rene A. Gutierrez.

