Taliban faces defiant protests as “around 100” Americans await escape
Doha, Qatar — A fresh challenge to Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers triggered a heavy-handed response on Tuesday. Taliban gunmen fired weapons into the air to break up a demonstration in the capital against the group’s takeover of the country. But even as the Taliban faces defiance, the U.S. government is actively working with the group to try and ensure a safe escape for Americans still stuck on Afghan soil.sandhillsexpress.com
