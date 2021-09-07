CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Labor Day saw 300% more new COVID cases than last year

By CBS News
Sand Hills Express
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe average weekly number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. was nearly 300% higher this Labor Day weekend compared to the same time last year, data from Johns Hopkins University shows. The average number of deaths was more than 86% higher compared to the same period in 2020. There were...

sandhillsexpress.com

